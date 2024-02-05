Jharkhand Floor Test Today: JMM-led coalition MLAs confident of winning trust vote

A special PMLA court has allowed former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to participate in the trust vote.

Days after taking oath as new Jharkhand Chief Minister, Champai Soren, through JMM-led alliance, will seek a vote of confidence on Monday, the first day of the two-day assembly session. The alliance between JMM, Congress and RJD has 47 MLAs, and it is supported from outside by a lone CPIML(L) legislator.

Jharkhand Assembly has 81 seats, out of which, one seat is vacant. Hence, the majority mark is 41 when counted for 80 seats. The NDA has 29 MLAs including BJP's 26 seats, AJSU 3. Rest 3 are Independents and others.

The MLAs of the ruling JMM-led alliance were at a resort in Hyderabad for the past three days before leaving for Ranchi on Sunday evening. About 38 legislators had gone to Hyderabad in two flights on February 2, amid the coalition's fears that the BJP might attempt to "poach" them in the run-up to the trust vote.

The MLAs of Jharkhand's JMM-led alliance exuded confidence to win the trust vote in the assembly on Monday, soon after their return to Ranchi from Hyderabad on Sunday evening. "Our MLAs are united... We have the support of 48 to 50 legislators," minister Alamgir Alam said. Meanwhile, Biranchi Narain, chief whip of BJP, said the coalition was set to lose the vote of confidence on Monday.

Soren was administered the oath of office by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan on February 2. Along with him, senior Congress leader Alamgir Alam and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta took oath as ministers. Former CM and JMM chief Hemant Soren was arrested by ED on Wednesday, January 31, in a money laundering case. A special PMLA court has allowed him to participate in the trust vote.

