Jharkhand Floor Test Today: JMM-led coalition MLAs confident of winning trust vote

Twitter
Headlines

FIFA World Cup 2026: Tournament begins on June 11, Mexico gets opener

Grammy Awards 2024: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain's Shakti wins Best Global Music Album, see full list of winners

Elon Musk took illegal drugs with some Tesla, SpaceX board members: Report

Delhi-NCR Weather update: 'Yellow alert' issued for Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad, check rain forecast

After Sandeep Reddy Vanga's dig at Aamir Khan, actor's apology video for objectifying women in films goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

FIFA World Cup 2026: Tournament begins on June 11, final to take place in...

Britain's King Charles appoints his first female equerry

Meet man who sold tea with father, gave tuition, cracked UPSC thrice without coaching to become IPS, then IAS with AIR..

9 must-watch Bollywood spy thrillers

Eggs vs Chicken: which is better for you?

5 Bollywood films, including 3 superhits of 2023 that have not been released on OTT

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

After Sandeep Reddy Vanga's dig at Aamir Khan, actor's apology video for objectifying women in films goes viral

This superstar refused to work with Salman Khan after delivering blockbuster, rejected ensemble family drama because…

This star filmmaker was to direct Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail, Vidhu Vinod Chopra replaced him because…

HomeIndia

India

Jharkhand Floor Test Today: JMM-led coalition MLAs confident of winning trust vote

A special PMLA court has allowed former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to participate in the trust vote.

article-main

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 06:44 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Days after taking oath as new Jharkhand Chief Minister, Champai Soren, through JMM-led alliance, will seek a vote of confidence on Monday, the first day of the two-day assembly session. The alliance between JMM, Congress and RJD has 47 MLAs, and it is supported from outside by a lone CPIML(L) legislator.

Jharkhand Assembly has 81 seats, out of which, one seat is vacant. Hence, the majority mark is 41 when counted for 80 seats. The NDA has 29 MLAs including BJP's 26 seats, AJSU 3. Rest 3 are Independents and others.

The MLAs of the ruling JMM-led alliance were at a resort in Hyderabad for the past three days before leaving for Ranchi on Sunday evening. About 38 legislators had gone to Hyderabad in two flights on February 2, amid the coalition's fears that the BJP might attempt to "poach" them in the run-up to the trust vote.

The MLAs of Jharkhand's JMM-led alliance exuded confidence to win the trust vote in the assembly on Monday, soon after their return to Ranchi from Hyderabad on Sunday evening. "Our MLAs are united... We have the support of 48 to 50 legislators," minister Alamgir Alam said. Meanwhile, Biranchi Narain, chief whip of BJP, said the coalition was set to lose the vote of confidence on Monday.

READ | PM Modi to address Parliament today, all BJP MPs told to attend

Soren was administered the oath of office by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan on February 2. Along with him, senior Congress leader Alamgir Alam and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta took oath as ministers. Former CM and JMM chief Hemant Soren was arrested by ED on Wednesday, January 31, in a money laundering case. A special PMLA court has allowed him to participate in the trust vote.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IRS officer whose father sold land to generate funds for his education, cracked UPSC with AIR…

FIFA World Cup 2026: Tournament begins on June 11, final to take place in...

Poonam Pandey death: Actress' family, sister untraceable, body missing, manager says...

'Being a cancer survivor...': Actress Chhavi Mittal slams Poonam Pandey's death hoax, calls it...

Meet man, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, who got Rs 1 crore salary offer but couldn't accept it due to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE