JDU calls out Prashant Kishor's front-page ad: 'Ain't ED, Income Tax department, CBI...'

Referring to Kishor's Jan Suraj yatra, he said he appears to be working on behalf of the BJP.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

Prashant Kishor (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Tuesday called out Prashant Kishor's front-page advertisement in Bihar's newspapers saying not even established political parties can afford such ads. The party claimed that Enforcement Directorate, CBI and the Income Tax Department's ignorance about the advertisement shows Kumar has a tacit understanding with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar. The attack comes a day after Kishor kickstarted his 3,500-kilometre padayatra from West Champaran where he said there has been no development in Bihar since 1990. 

JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the state doesn't need a certificate from Kumar as far as development is concerned and that Bihar has progressed rapidly under Kumar's leadership.

Referring to Kishor's Jan Suraj yatra, he said he appears to be working on behalf of the BJP. 

"The type of publicity he is paying for raises suspicion. How many times do we see even well-established political parties putting out full-page ads? He did that for his pada yatra yesterday. Why I-T (income tax) department, CBI or ED are not taking note? The only possible explanation is that he is enjoying the backing of those ruling the Centre," he alleged. 

Kishor, the country's most renowned political strategist, has worked with many political parties across ideologies, including the BJP, Congress, and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. He later also joined JDU but quit after a public fallout with Kumar. 

He recently said he would top working as an election strategist and join active politics after traversing the length and breadth of Bihar. 

Before embarking on the yatra, Kishor said there had been no development in Bihar since 1990. 

“We have been listening for 30-40 years that education and health services would be improved but nothing has changed in the state. In 1990 Bihar was the poorest and most backward and in 2022 it still remains the same. People here are bound to migrate to other states,” said Kishor.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

