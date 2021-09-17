Jammu & Kashmir records 155 new COVID-19 cases as state experiences surge

Jammu and Kashmir seem to see a surge of the COVID-19 virus as the state reported 155 new cases on Friday (September 17). These were fresh cases recorded within 24 hours with the Srinagar district reporting around two-thirds of these.

According to the officials, 22 cases were reported from the Jammu division and 133 cases and one death from the Kashmir division while 135 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery. They also said that 96 new cases were reported in Srinagar district as the authorities brought another affected area into the micro-containment zone.

On the other hand, while the coronavirus cases increase, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has ordered that only judges, court officials and lawyers will be allowed to enter the high court and the district courts because of the renewed rise in infections. This decision was taken after keeping in mind the safety of people.

As of now, 327,621 people in J&K have been infected with coronavirus out of which 321,765 have recovered, while 4,416 have succumbed to death. Currently, the total number of active cases is 1,440, out of which 241 are from the Jammu division and 1,199 from the Kashmir division.

(Agency Inputs)