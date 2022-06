Security personnel in J-K | Picture: File

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. The encounter broke out at Chatpora in Pulwama after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area, a police official said.

In the exchange of fire between the two sides, a terrorist was killed, he said, adding that the operation was going on.

READ | UP man makes casteist slur on Zomato delivery boy, FIR lodged against customer