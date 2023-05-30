Search icon
Jammu and Kashmir: 8 killed, 20 injured as bus going to Vaishno Devi skids off bridge

The bus was reported to have been carrying pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: May 30, 2023, 07:48 AM IST

Eight persons were killed and 20 injured when a bus skidded off a bridge and fell into a gorge in Jammu district, officials said Tuesday.

The bus, which was on its way to Katra, met with the accident in the Jajjar Kotli area, they said.

"Eight people have fatal casualties and 20 others are injured. Rescue operation is on," Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli told PTI.

Local residents and police rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation.

The injured were taken to the GMC Hospital in Jammu.

