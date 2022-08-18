Jammu and Kashmir: ‘Non locals’ allowed to vote in Valley, know why it’s sparking a political row

Jammu and Kashmir (File photo)

As per a new revision in the electoral rolls of the region, Jammu and Kashmir are set to have as many as 25 lakh new voters, with claims that “non-locals” have been allowed to register as voters in the Valley. Soon after the new revisions, opposition leaders lashed at the Centre.

Former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah spoke out against the revision in the electoral rolls of Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that this has been done to tip the scales in the favour of the central government, saying that it is a "dangerous attempt" to influence elections.

It is expected that the elections in Jammu and Kashmir will take place next year as the union territory remains without a government for its fourth year now. As per media reports, a special revision has now allowed non-locals to register as voters in the Valley.

According to media reports, the special revision has come into place due to the scrapping of Article 370 in 2019, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in the country. This allows non-locals to own land and register as voters in Kashmir.

While speaking to reporters, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar revealed that as many as 20 to 25 lakh voters are expected to be a part of the electoral roll, adding to the already registered 76 lakh voters in the Valley.

Slamming the Centre, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah said, “Is the BJP so insecure about support from genuine voters of J&K that it needs to import temporary voters to win seats? None of these things will help the BJP when the people of J&K are given a chance to exercise their franchise.”

Taking to Twitter, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said, “GOIs decision to defer polls in J&K preceded by egregious gerrymandering tilting the balance in BJPs favour & now allowing non-locals to vote is obviously to influence election results. The real aim is to continue ruling J&K with an iron fist to disempower locals.”

