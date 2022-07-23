Jammu and Kashmir: Kargil Vijay Diwas motorbike rally arrives in Srinagar

Photo: ANI

At Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, the Kargil Vijay Diwas Motorcycle Rally was launched off on Saturday to remember those who fought and died for their country during Kargil War.

In honour of those who gave their lives for the Indian Army, the motorcyclists deposited a bouquet at the Chinar War Memorial, the Army said. The bikers also made a stop at the Chinar Museum in the town.

In honour of the bravery and sacrifices of the courageous Indian Army personnel who fought in the Kargil War, Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. BS Raju launched off the motorcycle rally on July 18 at New Delhi's National War Memorial.

Both Delhi and Chandigarh were the starting points for this rally, which travelled from Delhi through Srinagar via Zojila to Kargil to Dras on two separate axes.

The first batch landed in Srinagar on July 22 after travelling via Ambala and Pathankot. Officials said it will arrive at the Kargil War Memorial on July 26.

GOC Chinar Corps, Lt Gen ADS Aujla, sent his warmest wishes to the rally for the remainder of their trip. A message from the GOC to the young people of Kashmir Valley advised them to take strength from the sacrifices of the heroic troops who came before them and to strive for greater things by believing in themselves and following their dreams.

(With inputs from ANI)