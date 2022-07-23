Japanese Encephalitis death toll climbs to 38 in Assam: Know cause, symptoms, treatment

File Photo

More than three dozen people have died in Assam from Japanese Encephalitis in the previous 24 hours, according to a statement from the state's health department on Saturday. In the Golaghat and Darrang districts, two fatalities were recorded on July 21 (Thursday), while three were reported on July 20 (Saturday) (Wednesday).

According to the Assam National Health Mission (NHM), one person in Biswanath died in the previous 24 hours owing to the virus, while 15 additional cases have been discovered across the state. Nagaon, Baksa and Jorhat reported three each, while Chirang, Golaghat, Golaghat, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Nalbari reported one each. In July, there have been 251 cases of Japanese Encephalitis in the state.

All districts and health authorities have been told to take action to combat the viral illness by the state Health Department.

What is Japanese Encephalitis?

Japan's most common cause of viral encephalitis is the Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV). Dengue, yellow fever, and West Nile viruses are all members of the same flavivirus genus.

JEVD (Japanese encephalitis virus disease) was originally described in Japan in 1871. On the WHO website, the yearly incidence of clinical illness may range from 1 to 10 per 100,000 people in endemic areas, or even higher during outbreaks (WHO).

Japanese Encephalitis symptoms

It is estimated that one in every 250 JEV infections culminates in a severe clinical disease, with symptoms including fever and headache. The incubation time ranges from four to 14 days. Initial symptoms in youngsters may include abdominal discomfort and vomiting. Symptoms such as high temperature, headache, stiff neck, dizziness and coma may appear suddenly in severe conditions, as can the start of seizures, spastic paralysis, and, in the end, death.

Patients exhibiting signs of the condition have a death rate of up to 30%. Survival rates range from 20 to 30 percent for individuals who are left with long-term effects including paralysis, repeated seizures, or the inability to communicate verbally.

Japanese Encephalitis Vaccines

Vaccines that are both safe and effective are available to prevent the spread of JE. All locations where the illness is regarded as a public health priority should have robust JE preventive and control initiatives, including JE vaccination, as well as stronger monitoring and reporting methods.

As long as a favourable environment exists for JE virus transmission, immunisation should be considered even if the number of confirmed cases is minimal.

