Tomato Fever spreads in Kerala: Know about symptoms, causes and treatment of viral disease

Representational Image

Even as Kerala continues to battle a potential outbreak of Monkeypox, coupled with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, rising cases of another flu, known as Tomato Fever, has caused an alert in the state.

The state’s Kollam district has recorded more than 80 cases of children being affected by the viral flu since May this year, raising concerns of a possible outbreak. Authorities suspect the rise in Tomato Fever cases to be a result of reopening of schools.

Doctors have said that the disease many affects children below the age of 5. The flu is named ‘Tomato Fever’ since those infected from it develop red, tomato-like blisters and rashes all over their bodies.

The neighbouring states of Kerala have been asked to take preventive measure to ensure that the disease is not spread any further.

Here is everything you need to know about Tomato Fever:

What is Tomato Fever?

The disease gets its name from the symptoms one develops after being infected like blisters which are typically round and red in colour, coupled with rashes and itching. The disease is majorly caused in children below the age of five years.

While scientists have confirmed that the flu is caused by a virus, they are yet to ascertain the exact family of the virus which is belongs to. Notably, despite being highly contagious, the disease does not pose any serious life threatening risks.

Symptoms of Tomato Fever

Red blisters along with rashes, skin irritation and dehydration are the primary symptoms children can experience when infected from Tomato Fever. Besides, they can also suffer from tiredness, change of colour of hands and legs, joint pain, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, coughing among others.

Fever

Rashes

Dehydration

Blisters

Nausea

Vomiting

Cold

Cough

Head and body ache

Causes of Tomato Fever

While the exact cause of the disease is yet to be ascertained, it is being considered as a rare kind of viral infection while some have also speculated it to be an aftereffect of Chikungunya or Dengue.

Treatment

Since children below 5 are said to be more prone to the disease, doctors have suggested ensuring proper hygiene for kids. If children show the symptoms listed above, a doctor consultation at the earliest is must.

Those infected must avoid scratching the blisters and maintain cleanliness and hygiene. Rest along with proper hydration is also advised.