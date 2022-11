Delhi's Jama Masjid - File Photo

Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam has agreed to withdraw the order restricting entry of women in the mosque, after Delhi LG V K Saxena spoke to him and requested him to take back the decree, PTI quoted Raj Niwas sources as saying on Thursday. They added that Imam Bukhari agreed to revoke the order, on the condition that visitors respect and maintain the sanctity of the mosque.