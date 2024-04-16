Twitter
Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The parliamentary elections in Punjab’s 13 seats are scheduled to be contested in a single phase on June 1 (seventh phase).

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 04:24 PM IST

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls will start from this Friday. The elections will be held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1 and the results will be declared on June 4. The parliamentary elections in Punjab’s 13 seats are scheduled to be contested in a single phase on June 1 (seventh phase). The Jalandhar seat is one of Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha constituencies. 

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

For the upcoming general elections, The Congress Party has fielded former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi for the Jalandhar seat. Whereas, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced the candidacy of Pawan Kumar Tinu to contest from the Jalandhar constituency. 

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Election 2019 results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, late Santokh Singh Chaudhary from Congress won the Jalandhar constituency, securing 385712 votes. Whereas, Shiromani Akali Dal’ Charanjit Singh Atwal (now in BJP) was the runner-up who secured 366221 votes.

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Election 2014 results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Chaudhary from Congress emerged victorious in the constituency, securing 380479 votes. Whereas, Shiromani Akali Dal’ Pawan Kumar Tinu (now in AAP) was the runner-up who secured 309498 votes.

