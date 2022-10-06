Search icon
‘Pressed Russians to steer clear of nuclear plant’: Jaishankar reveals India’s role in deescalating Ukraine conflict

EAM Jaishankar, on his visit to New Zealand, talked about how India is pressing the Russian forces to back away from the Ukrainian nuclear plant.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 09:38 PM IST

EAM S Jaishankar (File photo)

Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar interacted with his counterpart in New Zealand regarding several global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war, which has had a severe impact on international trade and markets in 2022.

During his visit to New Zealand, Jaishankar on Thursday revealed how India has been pressing Russia on the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine when the two countries stepped up fighting near the highly sensitive facility.

The United Nations earlier had raised a concern about the proximity of the conflict to the Ukrainian nuclear power plant, after which India pressed Moscow to move the fight away for the safety of the civilians in the area.

Jaishankar said in New Zealand, “To me, the diversities of the world which are quite evident will also naturally lead to a differential response and I would not disrespect the position of other countries as I can see that many of them are coming from their threat perception, their anxiety, their equities in Ukraine.”

"When I was in the United Nations, the big concern at that time was the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant because there was some fighting going on in the very proximity to it."

"There was a request to us to press the Russians on that issue which we did. There have been other concerns at various points in time, either different countries have raised with us or the UN has raised with us. I think at this time whatever we can do, we will be willing to do,” the EAM further added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the Ukraine crisis, saying that “this is not the time for war”. These words by PM Modi were lauded by global leaders who have been urging for the de-escalation of the war.

It must be noted that India has not put forward a clear stance on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and has been urging both countries to solve to war with diplomacy and dialogue.

(With PTI inputs)

