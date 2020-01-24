Jail authorities ask Nirbhaya rapists to meet families one last time before hanging, none responds

After the Supreme Court set the date of execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case on February 1, the authorities in Tihar jail have asked them if they wanted to meet their families for the last time before the day of execution.

The convicts who are currently lodged in separate cells of Jail No 3 have not yet given a confirmation on when they would want to meet their families."After the death warrants were issued, the convicts were asked when they would like to meet their respective families for the last time and if so, who all do they wish to meet. But none of them has responded yet," a jail official said.

In order to be fully prepared for the day of the hanging, dummy executions were performed at the jail last week. The dummy was created in sacks filled with debris and stones, as per the weight of the convicts, officials said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh prison authorities have confirmed that Pawan Jallad from Meerut will be the designated hangman on the day of the execution.

The execution will take place in Jail No 3 of Tihar jail. For the first time, all the four convicts will be hanged simultaneously in the execution chamber in the presence of the jail officers.

The jail authorities are holding regular conversations with the convicts to make sure that they are in a good mental state before the day of their execution.

On January 17, a Delhi Court issued a death warrant on February 1 at 6 am. The rapists were supposed to be hanged on January 22 at 7 AM but it was delayed as one of the convicts, Mukesh Singh, moved a mercy plea to the President.

A Delhi Court had on January 7 issued death warrants against all four convicts.

After the 23-year-old psychotherapy intern, dubbed 'Nirbhaya', was brutally gang-raped and murdered in Munirka, a neighbourhood in South Delhi on December 16, 2012, the incident generated tremendous public outroar and media coverage demanding justice for the victim.

The accused in the case - Akshay Kumar, Pawan Gupta, Mukesh Singh, Ram Singh, Vinay Sharma, and a minor boy - were promptly arrested under charges of sexual assault and murder. In 2013, one of the accused, Ram Singh, died in police custody of possible suicide. All of the remaining accused were convicted by a fast-track trial court of rape and murder, and while the juvenile was given the maximum sentence of three years imprisonment at a reform facility, the rest were sentenced to death by hanging. Subsequently, the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court upheld this judgment.

Earlier in December, a plea was filed by the victim's parents to expedite the death sentence of the four convicts.