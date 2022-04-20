Jahangirpuri demolition case: NDMC officials stop anti-encroachment drive after Supreme Court order

Demolition drive in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri (Pic: EFE)

Even after the Supreme Court order to stop an anti-encroachment drive in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, several street carts and parts of shops were demolished on Wednesday. The drive continued as North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) officials said it was because of the absence of a written order from the court.

However, the anti-encroachment drive has now been stopped by the officials with the apex court scheduled to hear the matter on Thursday.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana ordered the stopping of the drive and agreed to hear a petition challenging the action of the civic bodies allegedly aimed against those involved in Saturday's communal clashes.

Despite the court's directions, bulldozers were seen razing structures near the C-Block mosque in Jahangirpuri, where the violence had erupted on April 16.

"My shop has been demolished and they have taken away two refrigerators as well. I was not given any notice. I was not told why the shop was demolished. I had no idea that they will do this," Akbar, who owned a poultry shop near the mosque, said.

Another resident of the area, Mohammad Rahman, said, "This is like punishing the whole community. If you want to punish, then punish the accused who have been arrested. Why are you punishing the whole community? People have lost their livelihood."

Jahangirpuri witnessed violent clashes, including stone-pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. Eight police personnel and a local resident were injured in the clashes.

The NDMC had requested the Delhi Police on Tuesday to provide at least 400 security personnel to maintain law and order during the two-day anti-encroachment drive in the area.