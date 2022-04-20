Russia captures Ukrainian city of Kreminna, 10 updates of the war

(Image Source: Reuters)

Russia-Ukraine war has reached day 56 today. After around two months to the Russian invasion, Kreminna became the first Ukrainian city in the eastern part to be captured by the forces. The regional governor gave this information on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Kreminna, about 100 km (62 miles) southeast of the capital Kyiv, which had a population of more than 18,000 before the war with Russia, has become the first city to be confirmed seized by the Russian forces since Russia launched a new offensive in eastern Ukraine.

The capture of Kreminna moves Russian forces closer to the much larger city of Kramatorsk, one of Russia's potential targets on the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. Capturing Donbas and the southern port city of Mariupol would help Russia establish a land link between the controlled territory in eastern Ukraine and the Crimea region that Moscow seized in 2014.

Read | Russian army abducts 155 civilians in Zaporizhzhia, 10 updates of Ukraine war

On the other hand, Britain's Defence Ministry claims that even after heavy attacks in Ukraine, the Russian army does not have any significant advantage. The Russian army is facing difficulties due to environmental, logistics and technical challenges.

10 updates on Russia-Ukraine war

1. Canada's Justin Trudeau government has also announced sanctions on 14 Russian billionaires, including the wife of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Vladimir Putin's daughters.

2. Ukraine's Defence Ministry says Russia is preparing a 'false referendum' to justify its occupation of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

3. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says that Russia will use only conventional weapons against Ukraine, not nuclear weapons. Russia has now entered the next phase of the military operation in Ukraine.

4. United States has announced new military aid to Ukraine. The report, citing Biden administration officials, said the new package would be similar in size to the recently announced USD 800 million. This will include more weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

5. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed to extend martial law in the country until June 24. Zelenskyy has introduced a bill in Parliament to increase martial law. The martial law period currently in force is set to expire on April 25.

6. In recent video footage, four Russian Tu-95 nuclear bombers, known as Bears, were seen flying over Russia's Kaluga region, which borders Ukraine. It is feared that the Russian military is practicing nuclear strikes.

7. Russian army has launched an airstrike in the Ukrainian city of Lviv. Seven people have died tragically in this attack and 11 people have been injured.

8. Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded an honorary degree to an accused of brutality in Ukraine's Butcha city. The news agency AFP has given this information.

9. Hundreds of people are still hiding in the steel plant in Mariupol. There has been a demand to build a human corridor for them.

10. The graves of 269 people were found in the city of Irpin, Ukraine. These were all civilians who were killed in the Russian attack.