Jahangirpuri violence: Supreme Court orders to maintain status-quo on demolition drive, timeline of case

National capital Delhi once again witnessed communal riots on Saturday evening, more than a year after what we saw in 2020. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, clashes broke out between two communities during a procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area.

According to the police version, stones were pelted and some vehicles torched in the violence that occurred around 6 pm on Saturday. The clashes left eight police personnel and a local injured. Notably, the incident took place during a 'Shobha Yatra' that was taken out by devotees when some people started pelting stones.

Latest update on the case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered to maintain status-quo on demolition drive being conducted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in Jahangirpuri. The demolition in Jahangirpuri area which witnessed violence on April 16 during a religious procession had begun in presence of large number of police personnel.

On Wednesday morning, security was heightened across the city, and in Jahangirpuri in particular. A total of 12 companies (around 1,250 jawans) of the CRPF have been deployed in the city in two shifts, most in and around Jahangirpuri.

Delhi Police has imposed strict National Security Act (NSA) on the five accused arrested in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence including Ansar and Sonu, the alleged 'main conspirators' of the violence, who were seen firing in a video during the violence on Saturday. NSA has also been imposed against Salim, Dilshad and Ahir.

On Tuesday, in its order remanding two men to police custody for two days in connection with the Jahangirpuri clashes, a Delhi court asked the police to ensure the investigation was carried out in the fairest manner.

How the situation unfolded?

'Shobha Yatra' was taken out by devotees in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday.

When the procession reached Kushal Cinema, a clash broke out between two communities. Stones were also pelted, Delhi Police said.

When the procession reached C-Block, some of those standing near a mosque got into an argument with the devotees over alleged sloganeering.

The argument between the two groups, according to the cops, turned violent and stones were pelted from both the sides.

While those part of the procession were sent away towards G-Block, those standing near the mosque were asked to stay put at C-Block.

But those standing at C-Block started pelting stones and came out with lathis in their hands, the police version says.

Police further added that the personnel deployed for the procession intervened in the incident and brought the situation under control.

But because of the stone pelting, 5-6 police personnel and a couple of civilians got injured and were taken to hospital for treatment.

History of communal riots

As per Ministry of Home Affairs data, there have been as many as 3,399 cases of communal or religious rioting in the country in the five year period from 2016 to 2020.

Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai provided the data in Lok Sabha in response to a question by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and BJP MP Chandra Prakash Joshi.

The Home Ministry data showed that in 2016 there were 869 instances of religious violence, that number reduced the next year to 723.

In 2018, there were 512 cases of communal riots and in 2019 there were 438 such cases. And in 2020, there were 857 religious riots.