'Jadhav under extreme pressure to parrot false narrative': MEA

Its still not clear if any Pakistani diplomat was present in the room when the meet happened.

India on Monday got first consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav in 3 years when India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia met Jhadav at a sub-jail for 2 hours starting from 12 noon Pakistan Standard Time(PST).

India has accepted Pakistan's offer of consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav hoping that Islamabad "will ensure right atmosphere so that the meeting is free, fair, meaningful and effective in keeping with the letter and spirit of the ICJ orders," a source said.

It is still not clear if any Pakistani diplomat was present in the room when the meet happened.

The MEA said: “The Charge d’ Affaires, High Commission of India in Islamabad, met Kulbhushan Jadhav today. While we await a comprehensive report, it was clear that he appeared to be under extreme pressure to parrot a false narrative to bolster Pak’s untenable claims. We"ll decide a further course of action after receiving a detailed report from our Charge d’ Affaires and determining the extent of conformity to the ICJ directives. External Affairs Minister has spoken to the mother of #KulbhushanJadhav & briefed her of today’s developments.”

Pakistan's 2nd proposal for consular access was announced on Sunday. Islamabad had first sent the proposal for consular access on 30th July but India had rejected it since it was partial consular access.

New Delhi had then called on Islamabad to provide full consular access in an "environment free from the fear of intimidation and reprisal, in the light of the orders of the international court of justice(ICJ)".

Pakistani proposals had 2 riders--one that Pakistani security personnel will be present in the meet and there will be CCTV cameras present in the room.

According to the Vienna Convention, article 36, "Consular officer shall be free to communicate with nationals of the sending State and to have access to them" and the fact a Pakistani officer will be present means Pakistan is contravening the convention.

The Pakistani proposal for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav came after New Delhi got a major diplomatic victory at the ICJ.

On 17th July, in its verdict, President of the International Court of Justice Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf said,"Islamic Republic of Pakistan is under an obligation to inform Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav without further delay of his rights and to provide Indian consular officers access to him in accordance with Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations."

The court unanimously found that it had jurisdiction in the case and by a vote of 15-1, pronounced its verdict, with the sole dissenting Judge being Ad Hoc Judge Tassdduq Hussain Jillani was is the former Chief justice of Pakistan.