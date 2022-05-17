J-K: One killed, three injured in grenade attack on wine shop in Baramulla

Picture: File Photo

One person was killed and three others were injured in a grenade attack on a wine shop in J&K's Baramulla district on Tuesday. Police sources said that a militant disguised as a buyer hurled a grenade at the wine shop in Baramulla town on Tuesday evening which exploded and injured four persons.

"The injured persons were immediately shifted to the hospital where one succumbed to splinter injuries," the police sources said. The wine shop in Dewan Bagh area of Baramulla town was recently opened. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is on.

