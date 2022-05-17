Autorickshaws without meters on Noida roads to invite penalty from next week

File Photo

Autorickshaws will not be allowed to operate on Noida and Greater Noida roads without meters. Non-compliance with the directive will invite fines, as per officials of the Gautam Buddh Nagar transport department.

The move from the city authorities comes after it received several complaints of excessive amounts being charged by autorickshaw drivers instead of running on meters. The penalties would come into effect from next week, the Times of India reported.

The Noida authorities decided to ban autorickshaws without meters from the streets of the city in a meeting last week which was chaired by District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj. In the May 13 meeting with ARTO officials and autorickshaw union representatives, it was confirmed that autos without meters will not be allowed to ply. Furthermore, autorickshaws will also require mandatory fitness certificates

"After the discussion, union officials and drivers demanded a week's time and it was assured that within a week the faulty meters would be rectified and those with expired fitness certificates will get it from the ARTO office," Assistant Regional Transport Officer (Administration) A K Pandey was quoted by news agency PTI.

He added that those autorickshaw drivers charging arbitrary fare will be alerted about ending the practice.

Autorickshaw drivers that fail to comply will invite necessary legal action against them or vehicle owners, which will be taken with the help of the police, the ARTO added.

In Noida, it is mandatory for autorickshaws to have meters and charge uniform fares like the practice in neighbouring national capital Delhi.

