J-K: Encounter breaks out in Reban area of South Kashmir's Shopian

File Photo

An encounter broke out in the Reban area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday night, the Jammu and Kashmir police said. "Encounter has started at Reban area of #Shopian. Police and Army on the job. Further details shall follow," Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Monday, a terrorist of the JeM terror outfit identified as Kaiser Koka active since 2018 was trapped in an encounter in Awantipora, said ADGP Kashmir. Police, Army, and CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in Awantipora that led to the killing of two terrorists.

READ | Opposition slams PM Modi for unveiling national symbol atop new Parliament building, performing religious ceremony

During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit JeM were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter.

They have been identified as Kaisar Rashid Koka son of Ab Rashid Koka resident of Tengpora, Kaigam, and Ishaq Ahmad Lone son of Ghulam Nabi Lone resident of Lelhar, Pulwama.

READ | Presidential election is a fight against ‘misuse’ of central agencies, says Yashwant Sinha

As per police records, the killed terrorist Kaiser Koka was a categorised terrorist and involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police and security forces and civilian atrocities. He has been active since the year 2018 and had ex-filtrated to Pakistan.

After acquiring arms and ammunition and training, he infiltrated back to Kashmir valley and was active in the areas of Awantipora, and Pulwama. He was involved in an IED attack at Larmoo Awantipora on May 2 in which two CRPF personnel got injured. While as, the other killed terrorist Ishaq Ahmad Lone was a hybrid terrorist and was also involved in several cases including attacks on police and security forces and civilian atrocities.

People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitised and cleared of all the explosive materials.