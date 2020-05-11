ITBP escorts 900 supply trucks to Kargil from Zoji La in Ladakh

During the ongoing lockdown, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has ensured a safe passage for over 900 trucks carrying essential supplies, from the icy heights of Zoji La to the frozen slopes of Kargil in the past 21 days.

The land route through Zoji La pass serves as a lifeline for the nearly 1.5 lakh residents of Kargil.

The ITBP force has been assigned the vital responsibility of escorting goods trucks and fuel tankers carrying essential supplies to people located in far-flung areas of Ladakh.

Trucks carrying food and other items are reaching Kargil, covering a distance of around 100 km in about eight hours under security cover provided by the ITBP. The convoys move through Gumri, Meena Marg, and Dras via the Fotu La pass and the Namika La pass in extreme cold climatic conditions, with temperatures dipping up to minus 10 degrees Celsius.

The Leh based northwest Frontier of ITBP has played a pivotal role in the process with the active support of the Ladakh administration.

The drivers and other staff were screened at various checkpoints by the ITBP personnel. Social distancing was followed in all such screenings.