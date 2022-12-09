Is Cyclone Mandous dangerous? Know how cyclonic storm got its name, meaning of word 'Mandous'

Cyclone Mandous is expected to touch the coast of Tamil Nadu tonight

After Cyclone Sitrang, it is expected that a newly-emerged cyclonic storm will wreak havoc in the southern parts of India. Cyclone Mandous is expected to touch the southern states of India by midnight on December 8, and several warning advisories have been issued.

Severe cyclonic storm Mandous will cross the coast between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh around December 9 night and early next day, the regional weather office said on Friday.

Parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed rains under the influence of the system in the Bay of Bengal, including here. A Twitter update from the India Meteorological Department said Mandous layover 270 km east southeast of Karaikal.

How Cyclone Mandous got its name

The name Mandous was suggested by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and was given to the storm when it was just a cyclonic circulation. When Cyclone Mandous was named, it was expected to likely move northwest and evolve into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal.

Since then, IMD officials have said that the storm is expected to cross the coast near Mamallapuram, an IMD official said. It lay centered around 270 km off Chennai. It will weaken into a cyclonic storm in the next few hours, as per PTI reports.

The Mandous name was suggested by UAE. In Arabic, Mandous means a treasure box and it is pronounced as 'Man-Dous'.

Is Cyclone Mandous dangerous?

While educational institutes in Tamil Nadu have been shut down due to predictions of heavy rainfall, many weather experts have said that Mandous will not be dangerous if all state authorities take proper precautions for heavy rains and storms.

Rough conditions are expected near the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on the night of December 8, and heavy rains are expected to advance till tomorrow evening. People have been asked to follow guidelines issued by the IMD for their utmost safety during the cyclone.

READ | Cyclone Mandous: Schools, colleges to remain closed in 8 Tamil Nadu districts today