Cyclone Mandous likely to become severe, Chennai issues precautionary measures; schools, colleges closed in Puducherry

File Photo

As Cyclone Mandous is likely to become severe and gather more intensity by Friday morning, the Greater Chennai Corporation issued precautionary measures and ordered to close of all parks and playgrounds till further notice.

The Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner discussed with officials regarding precautionary measures to be taken in view Mandous Cyclone. Chennai Corporation also asked people not to visit beaches tomorrow and also asked them to park cars in open areas and not under trees.

Meanwhile, all the schools and colleges will be closed on Friday in Puducherry and Karaikal given cyclone Mandous, said Education Minister A Namassivayam.

READ | Cyclone Mandous: Schools, colleges to remain closed in 8 Tamil Nadu districts today

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday morning predicted that the severe cyclonic storm Mandous will move west-northwest and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a windspeed of 65-75 kmph around midnight of December 9.

"The severe cyclonic storm Mandous over Southwest Bay of Bengal about 270km East-southeast of Karaikal. To move WNW and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south AP coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a windspeed of 65-75 kmph around midnight of December 9," IMD said in a tweet at 2:59 am on Friday.

READ | Andhra Padesh: More than 10 students fall ill due to chlorine gas leakage in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation pool

Earlier, IMD had predicted that Cyclone Mandous is likely to become severe and gather more intensity by Friday morning.

Meanwhile, all shops on the beach were closed due to the cyclone alert while fishing boats were moored far off the beaches for safety. Ambulances have been also deployed on the beachfront for emergency response.

The Eastern Region Indian Coast Guard initiated pre-emptive measures, amid the cyclone threat. "The state administration has been requested to sensitise the coastal populace and State Disaster Management Authorities have been requested to issue advisories through local print, television, and electronic media," an official said.

The cyclonic storm is situated approximately 420 km east-southeast of Karaikal and 520 km southeast of Chennai. A red alert has been issued for 13 districts in Tamil Nadu for Friday, while six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been stationed.