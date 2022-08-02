IRCTC latest update: Several trains cancelled on August 2, check full list at enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/

File Photo

Heavy rains and floods have caused havoc in several parts of the country. It has also affected the means of transport including train services. This is the reason why, several trains are cancelled, diverted, or rescheduled by the Indian Railways every day.

In such a situation, before leaving home for the journey, it is important to know whether your train has been canceled or diverted, or rescheduled. Every day this information is shared by Indian Railways which can be accessed through the official website -https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app.

Speaking about the trains cancelled or diverted today - August 2, 2022, 144 trains have been cancelled, 7 trains rescheduled while 22 trains have been diverted.

Here's a step-by-step guide to checking the train status via the website

Step 1: Visit the website www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/

Step 2: Click on the 'Exceptional Trains' option on the page.

Step 3: On clicking this, you will have many options, one of which will be the option of 'Cancelled Trains'. IIf you want to see the list of cancelled trains, then click on it.

Step 4: To see the complete list of trains, select the Fully or Partly option and click on it. In this sequence, make sure to confirm the date as well.

Step 5: Following the same procedure, you can also check the list of rescheduled and diverted trains and know whether the train you want to travel is not cancelled but is diverted or rescheduled.

Step 6: This list is constantly updated by the Indian Railways and in such a situation the number of cancelled, diverted, and rescheduled trains may also increase. Therefore you must keep checking the website for all the latest information.