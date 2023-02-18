IRCTC introduces Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourism train from Ayodhya to Janakpur, check features, facilities, routes

IRCTC introduces Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourism train from Ayodhya to Janakpur

Indian Railways introduced Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourism Train on January 17, 2023. Air Conditioning Bharat Gaurav Ayodhya to Janakpur on the Shri Ram-Janaki Yatra, passing through the two important pilgrimage centres of Janakpur in Nepal and Ayodhya in India. Bharat Gaurav trains are launched to improve relations and foster cultural ties between the two neighbouring nations.

On its seven-day voyage, the Bharat Gaurav train will pass via Ayodhya, Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, and Prayagraj.

Bharat Gaura Train- facilities

The trips taken on Bharat Gaurav trains are on a variety of circuits that are provided as tour packages, which include services like off-board travel, bus excursions, hotel accommodations, tour guides, meals, travel insurance, etc. in addition to a comfortable train ride and related onboard amenities.

Bharat Gaura Train- features

2 second-AC coaches

4 first-AC coaches

2 railway restaurants

600-700 passenger capacity

Shower cubicles

Sensor-based washroom functions

Foot massager

CCTV cameras

Security guard in each coach

1 ticket price- 39,775

Vegetarian meals included in package

Bharat Gaura Train- tour details

According to the IRCTC, travellers who purchase the tour package will spend two nights in hotels—one night each in Janakpur and Varanasi—while the visits to Ayodhya, Sitamarhi, and Prayagraj will be covered during the day halts at the relevant locations such as Ram mandir, Hanuman temple and more.

Bharat Gaura Train- route

After leaving Ayodhya, the train will head to Sitamarhi in Bihar, from whence the visitors will be transported by bus to Janakpur in Nepal, which is situated 70 kilometres away from the Sitamarhi railway station. The next day, the guests will return to Sitamarhi and visit the Janki temple and Punaura Dham. From Sitamarhi, the train will proceed to Varanasi. The guests will be taken from Varanasi to Prayagraj by bus. From Prayagraj, the train will return to Delhi.