Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

IRCTC introduces Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourism train from Ayodhya to Janakpur, check features, facilities, routes

The Bharat Gaurav train will travel through Ayodhya, Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, and Prayagraj during its seven-day journey.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 07:21 AM IST

IRCTC introduces Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourism train from Ayodhya to Janakpur, check features, facilities, routes
IRCTC introduces Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourism train from Ayodhya to Janakpur

Indian Railways introduced Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourism Train on January 17, 2023. Air Conditioning Bharat Gaurav Ayodhya to Janakpur on the Shri Ram-Janaki Yatra, passing through the two important pilgrimage centres of Janakpur in Nepal and Ayodhya in India. Bharat Gaurav trains are launched to improve relations and foster cultural ties between the two neighbouring nations. 

On its seven-day voyage, the Bharat Gaurav train will pass via Ayodhya, Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, and Prayagraj.

Bharat Gaura Train- facilities
The trips taken on Bharat Gaurav trains are on a variety of circuits that are provided as tour packages, which include services like off-board travel, bus excursions, hotel accommodations, tour guides, meals, travel insurance, etc. in addition to a comfortable train ride and related onboard amenities.

(Also Read: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Visit these interesting destinations via new Delhi-Mumbai highway in few hours)

Bharat Gaura Train- features

  • 2 second-AC coaches
  • 4 first-AC coaches
  • 2 railway restaurants
  • 600-700 passenger capacity
  • Shower cubicles
  • Sensor-based washroom functions
  • Foot massager
  • CCTV cameras
  • Security guard in each coach
  • 1 ticket price- 39,775
  • Vegetarian meals included in package

Bharat Gaura Train- tour details
According to the IRCTC, travellers who purchase the tour package will spend two nights in hotels—one night each in Janakpur and Varanasi—while the visits to Ayodhya, Sitamarhi, and Prayagraj will be covered during the day halts at the relevant locations such as Ram mandir, Hanuman temple and more. 

(Also Read: Layoffs 2023: After Apple, Google India fires more than 400 employees, CEO Sundar Pichai sends emails, says report)

Bharat Gaura Train- route
After leaving Ayodhya, the train will head to Sitamarhi in Bihar, from whence the visitors will be transported by bus to Janakpur in Nepal, which is situated 70 kilometres away from the Sitamarhi railway station. The next day, the guests will return to Sitamarhi and visit the Janki temple and Punaura Dham. From Sitamarhi, the train will proceed to Varanasi. The guests will be taken from Varanasi to Prayagraj by bus. From Prayagraj, the train will return to Delhi.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX star Aabha Paul burns the internet with her hot and sensational videos
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh
Oscar nominations 2023: From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, list of Indians who have won Academy Award
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Suriya in Vikram, powerful cameos of the year
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 609 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.