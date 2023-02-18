Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Visit these interesting destinations via new Delhi-Mumbai highway in few hours

As the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is now fully functioning, here are a few thrilling places to visit that you should put on your bucket list.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 06:04 AM IST

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Visit these interesting destinations via new Delhi-Mumbai highway in few hours
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Visit these interesting destinations via new Delhi-Mumbai highway in few hours

An enjoyable long trip route is compensated for by good music, nice roads, good company, and fascinating locations. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Sohna-Dausa route has connected a large number of locations, reducing the usual journey time. 

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Sohna-Dausa route has opened up and becomes the longest highway in Indian history! It’s time for you to make plans to go and visit some wonderful holiday places in India. 

Delhi:
The old city is brimming with festivities, good times, and historical frolic. The nation's capital is a classic city with contemporary lifestyles that offer something for everyone. In some parts of Delhi, there is always some sort of carnival or festival going on. The list of places to visit in Delhi's alleyways is vast and includes Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb, Dilli Haat, incredible restaurants, Chandni Chowk, Red Fort, and more. You can have delicious and famous north Indian food anywhere in Delhi. From street foods to top cafes, Delhi provides one of the best foods in India. 

Mumbai:
Mumbai is a breezy, cool location that thrives in its own splendour, from the well-known 2 am Marine Drive experience to ferry excursions near the Gateway of India, Haji Ali, and BandStand as well as spotting celebrities around. Mumbai has a lot to offer those looking for employment and better professional opportunities. Every day, immigrants from all over the nation travel to the city in quest of a better life, giving rise to the nickname "City of Dreams." 

Jaipur:
The regal Jaipur is a city that radiates a rich culture, heritage, and opulent architecture. There are many sites to visit in the pink city. Jaipur, a popular tourist destination, provides information about our regal heritage and more. Indulge in some traditional ghoomar, and royal dinners at Chowki Dhani, go on a camel ride and explore the dungeons of any first surrounding the city at this popular tourist spot. Ajmer is a few kilometres from Jaipur as well. Travellers can go to Chittorgarh as well. There are forts and lakes which are remarkable and have a lot of history too. 

Ahmedabad, Surat:
Experience traditional Gujarati cuisine and customs. Moreover, one can relax and soak up the sun at Surat's Dumas Beach before taking a trip through the Dutch Gardens. You can visit the rivers, ashrams and other similar places.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ponniyin Selvan-1, RRR, KGF 2, Kantara: Pan-India blockbusters that amazed audiences globally in 2022
Urfi Javed photos: Actor shuts troll who asked her to not distance herself from Islam, says 'I am an...'
From breaking Sachin’s record to incredible consistency in Ranji Trophy: The story of Sarfaraz Khan
Happy birthday Amy Jackson: Photos of 2.0 actress that proves she is the hottest mumma of the town
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 609 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.