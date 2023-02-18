Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Visit these interesting destinations via new Delhi-Mumbai highway in few hours

An enjoyable long trip route is compensated for by good music, nice roads, good company, and fascinating locations. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Sohna-Dausa route has connected a large number of locations, reducing the usual journey time.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Sohna-Dausa route has opened up and becomes the longest highway in Indian history! It’s time for you to make plans to go and visit some wonderful holiday places in India.

Delhi:

The old city is brimming with festivities, good times, and historical frolic. The nation's capital is a classic city with contemporary lifestyles that offer something for everyone. In some parts of Delhi, there is always some sort of carnival or festival going on. The list of places to visit in Delhi's alleyways is vast and includes Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb, Dilli Haat, incredible restaurants, Chandni Chowk, Red Fort, and more. You can have delicious and famous north Indian food anywhere in Delhi. From street foods to top cafes, Delhi provides one of the best foods in India.

Mumbai:

Mumbai is a breezy, cool location that thrives in its own splendour, from the well-known 2 am Marine Drive experience to ferry excursions near the Gateway of India, Haji Ali, and BandStand as well as spotting celebrities around. Mumbai has a lot to offer those looking for employment and better professional opportunities. Every day, immigrants from all over the nation travel to the city in quest of a better life, giving rise to the nickname "City of Dreams."

Jaipur:

The regal Jaipur is a city that radiates a rich culture, heritage, and opulent architecture. There are many sites to visit in the pink city. Jaipur, a popular tourist destination, provides information about our regal heritage and more. Indulge in some traditional ghoomar, and royal dinners at Chowki Dhani, go on a camel ride and explore the dungeons of any first surrounding the city at this popular tourist spot. Ajmer is a few kilometres from Jaipur as well. Travellers can go to Chittorgarh as well. There are forts and lakes which are remarkable and have a lot of history too.

Ahmedabad, Surat:

Experience traditional Gujarati cuisine and customs. Moreover, one can relax and soak up the sun at Surat's Dumas Beach before taking a trip through the Dutch Gardens. You can visit the rivers, ashrams and other similar places.