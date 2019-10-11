INX Media case: Production warrant issued against P Chidambaram, to appear before court on Oct 14

A special court in Delhi on Friday issued a production warrant against senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media case.

The warrant has been issued after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), earlier in the day, had approached the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi seeking production warrant against P Chidambaram for Monday (October 14).

The former Union Minister P Chidambaram, who is currently under judicial custody in Tihar jail till October 21, will be produced in CBI special court on Monday by 3 pm where ED will plead for his custody in the INX Media case.

ED is investigating the alleged offence of money laundering that arose out of the FIR.

On Thursday, ED had moved the Delhi High Court challenging the order of a trial court which granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in alleged connection with the Aircel-Maxis case.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in granting a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal. The approval was allegedly granted in 2006 when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

A Special Court had, on September 5, granted anticipatory bail to the duo in the case observing that the entire evidence related to the commission of the crime is "documentary in nature and not liable to be tampered with" by both the accused.

The court said that since both the accused are the lawmakers, there is "no apparent possibility of the accused fleeing from justice".

"Also, there is no possibility of accused committing any similar crime again as they are not holding any official position in the government at present. The witnesses are also from DoT, Ministry of Finance and banks and as such there is no possibility of them being threatened or influenced by any of the accused," the court had stated.

Chidambaram, an accused in the INX Media case, is under judicial custody in Tihar jail till October 21.

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the finance minister.

(With inputs from ANI)