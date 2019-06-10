Investors of IMA Jewels panic after founder Mansoor Khan's 'viral suicide' clip

In a state of extreme panic, investors flocked in front of IMA jewels at Commercial Street on Monday after its absconding founder Mansoor Khan posted an audio clip on the Internet where he claimed that he was going to commit suicide.

In the audio clip, Khan claimed that Congress MLA Roshan Baig had taken 400 crores from him which he was unable to repay as he did not get a ticket from the party.

He also stated in the audio clip that other politicians and government officials who had taken money from him were harassing him.

500 people were in a state of panic after following the viral video posted by the IMA jewels founder.

A case has been registered against IMA jewels and police has started their investigation into the matter.

A special team has been formed to search for the absconding jeweller. Police officials believe that the audio message must have been a ruse to mislead cops and investors.