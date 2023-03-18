Crackdown on Amritpal Singh: Internet services suspended in Punjab

Internet services were suspended across the state of Punjab on Saturday and the suspension will remain in force till Sunday, officials confirmed. Punjab Police has launched action against Khalistani sympathiser and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, news agencies reported. More details are awaited.

Earlier, six aides of the radical preacher were detained by police in Jalandhar, Amritpal Singh’s supporters claimed as per PTI. There has been no confirmation by the police on these alleged detentions. Videos were shared by some 'Waris Punjab De' supporters on social media claiming that they were being chased by policemen.

One video showed Amritpal Singh sitting in a vehicle while one of his aides is heard saying that policemen were after 'Bhai saab' (Amritpal), PTI reported. The reported action comes days after Amritpal Singh and his supporters stormed the Ajnala Police Station in Amritsar and clashed with the police. Some of them brandished weapons like swords and guns. They were demanding the release of an aide of Amritpal.

READ | Punjab Police launches crackdown against Amritpal Singh

(Inputs from ANI, PTI)