Who is Amritpal Singh, radical preacher, Khalistan sympathiser and chief of Waris Punjab De? | File Photo

Punjab Police have reportedly launched a crackdown against Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh on Saturday. Internet services were also suspended in Punjab till noon Sunday, a senior official of the Home affairs department said. However, there is no official confirmation from the police regarding any action. The space will be updated with official confirmation.

Who is Amritpal Singh?

30-year-old Amritpal Singh is the second leader of the Waris Punjab De group which was founded by late actor-activist Deep Sidhu. Amritpal was named the organisation’s head after Sidhu died in a road accident in February last year.

Amritpal Singh is a Dubai-returned radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser. He claims to represent the Sikh community. He has been active in Punjab since taking over the reins of Waris Punjab De. He is often escorted by aides who are armed.

Amritpal is a self-styled radical preacher. Before the Ajnala storming incident, Amritpal created a stir with controversial remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying his “fate will be similar to that of former prime minister Indira Gandhi”, who was assassinated in 1984.

His supporters had recently stormed the Ajnala Police Station in Amritsar to force the release of an aide of Amritpal Singh. Amritpal recently married UK-based NRI Kirandeep Kaur at Jallupur Khera, his native village in Amritsar, in a simple ceremony.