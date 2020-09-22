International flights: Now Indians can fly to Japan, UK, Canada, and 10 other countries. Who is allowed and who isn't?

International flights: Although international flights to India will be suspended until 30 September, the country has arranged bilateral air bubbles with 13 countries Afghanistan, Bahrain, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Maldives, Nigeria, Qatar, UAE, UK. And what about the US.

Announcing on Twitter, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, “Air bubbles are with 13 countries. Others are being finalized. Apart from existing countries, people can also fly between India and Afghanistan, Bahrain, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Maldives, Nigeria, and Qatar. Carriers from India and these countries will work. "

In particular, under a bilateral air bubble pact, airlines from both countries can operate international flights with some restrictions. They are called reciprocals, meaning that airlines from both countries enjoy the same benefits.

Indian citizens holding valid visas with a validity of at least one month are eligible to travel to these countries. Apart from this, OCI cardholders can now come to India as well.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued detailed guidelines regarding who can travel from these countries to India.

Check it out:

Afghanistan: India has established an air transport bubble with Afghanistan.

Indian carriers and Ariana Afghan Airlines are now permitted to operate services between India and Afghanistan, and such flights can carry the following classes of persons:

India to Afghanistan

Afghan citizens/residents and foreign nationals hold a valid Afghanistan visa if necessaryAny Indian citizen holds a valid visa of any kind from Afghanistan and is destined only for Afghanistan. It will be up to the concerned airlines to ensure that there are no travel restrictions for Indian nationals to enter Afghanistan with special visa category before issuing tickets/boarding passes for Indian passengers.Afghanistan to India

Indian citizens stranded in Afghanistan;All Overseas Indian Citizen (OCI) cardholders hold Afghanistan passports Foreigners (diplomats) holding valid visas issued by the Indian Mission in any category under the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as amended from time to time as on 30.06.2020.Bahrain: India has made arrangements for air travel with Bahrain. Air India / Air India Express and Gulf Air are now allowed to operate services between India and Bahrain and the following types of persons are on such flights:

India to Bahrain

Citizens / Residents of Bahrain;Any Indian citizen holds a valid visa of any kind from the Kingdom of Bahrain and is destined only for Bahrain. It will be up to the concerned airlines to ensure that there are no travel restrictions for Indian nationals to enter Bahrain with the special visa category before issuing tickets/boarding passes for an Indian passenger.Bahrain to India

Indian citizens stranded in Bahrain;All Overseas Indian Citizen (OCI) cardholders holding Bahrain passports.As per the revised 30.06.2020 from time to time citizens of Bahrain holding valid visas issued by the Indian Mission in any category under the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).Bhutan: India has made arrangements for air travel with Bhutan. Indian and Bhutanese freighters are now permitted to operate services between India and Bhutan and such flights have the following categories:

India to Bhutan

Bhutanese citizens/residents and foreign nationals holding valid visas from Bhutan if required;Any Indian citizen. It will be up to the concerned airlines to ensure that there are no travel restrictions for Indian nationals to enter Bhutan with the special visa category before issuing tickets/boarding passes for Indian passengers.

Bhutan to India

Indian citizen;All Overseas Indian Citizen (OCI) cardholders who hold Bhutan passports Bhutanese citizens/residents (including diplomats) and foreigners (including diplomats) have issued valid visas issued by an Indian mission in any category under the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), as amended from time to time.Canada: India has made arrangements for air travel with Canada. Indian carriers and Air Canada are now permitted to operate services between India and Canada, and such flights can carry the following classes of persons:

India to Canada

Canadian citizens/residents and foreigners stranded with a valid Canadian visa to enter Canada;Indian citizens can enter with a valid visa

It will be up to the respective airlines to ensure that there are no travel restrictions for Indian passengers to enter Canada before issuing tickets/boarding passes for Indian passengers. Seamen of foreign nationalities; Indian passport holderThe seamen will be subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping.

Canada to India

Stranded Indian citizens;All Overseas Indian Citizen (OCI) cardholders hold Canadian passports.Foreigners (including diplomats) who are eligible to enter India as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as amended from time to time 30.06.2020.India has made an air bubble arrangement with France. Indian and French carriers are now permitted to operate services between India and France, and such flights can carry the following classes of persons:

France

India to France

Indian citizens are allowed to travel abroad as per the MHA guidelines, which are dated 01.07.2020 and the EU;Stranded EU citizens/residents, foreign nationals to Europe and through France or with the spouses of these people, whether accompanied or not Seamen of foreign nationalities; Seamen holding an Indian passport will be subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping.

From France to India

Stranded Indian citizens;Foreigners (including diplomats and OCI card holders) who are eligible to enter India as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as amended from time to time 30.06.2020.Germany: India has arranged an air bubble with Germany. Indian and German carriers are now permitted to operate services between India and Germany and such flights can carry the following classes of persons:

From India to Germany

Indian citizens are allowed to travel abroad as per the MHA guidelines, which are dated 01.07.2020 and the EU;Trapped EU residents/residents, foreign nationals transit to Europe and Germany, or the spouses of these individuals, whether they are together or otherwise. Seamen of foreign nationalities; Seamen holding an Indian passport will be subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping.

From Germany to India

Stranded Indian citizens;Foreigners (including diplomats and OCI card holders) who are eligible to enter India as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as amended from time to time 30.06.2020.Iraq: India has arranged an air bubble with Iraq. Indian and Iraqi carriers are now allowed to operate services between India and Iraq, and such flights can carry the following classes of persons:

India to Iraq

Citizens of IraqAny Indian citizen holds a valid visa of any kind from Iraq and is destined only for Iraq. It will be up to the respective airlines to ensure that there are no travel restrictions for Indian nationals to enter Iraq with a special visa category before issuing tickets/boarding passes for Indian passengers.

Iraq to India

Indian citizens trapped in Iraq;All Overseas Indian Citizen (OCI) cardholders holding Iraq passportsAs per amended 30.06.2020 from time to time to citizens of Iraq with valid visas issued by the Indian Mission in any category under the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Japan: India has created an air bubble with Japan. Indian and Japanese carriers are now permitted to operate services between India and Japan and such flights can carry the following classes of persons:

From India to Japan

Foreign nationals holding valid Japanese visas subject to border measures and travel restrictions imposed by the Government of Japan at the time of stranded citizens/residents of Japan; AndAny type of valid visa by the Government of Japan subject to border measures and travel restrictions imposed by the Government of Japan to any Indian national while traveling. It will be up to the concerned airlines to ensure that there are no travel restrictions for Indian nationals to enter Japan with a special visa category before issuing tickets/boarding passes for Indian passengers.

From Japan to India

Stranded Indian citizenAll Overseas Indian Citizen (OCI) cardholders hold Japan passportsForeigners (diplomats) holding valid visas issued by an Indian mission in any category under the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as amended from time to time as on 30.06.2020.

Maldives: India has created an air bubble arrangement with the Maldives. Indian and Maldives carriers are now permitted to operate flights between India and Maldives and carry the following persons on such flights:

From India to the Maldives:

If necessary citizens/residents of Maldives and foreign nationals holding valid Maldives visas;Any Indian citizen. It will be up to the concerned airlines to ensure that there are no travel restrictions for Indian nationals to enter the Maldives before issuing tickets/boarding passes for Indian passengers.

From the Maldives to India:

Indian citizenAll expatriate citizens of India (OCI) cardholders who hold Maldivian passportsForeigners (diplomats) holding valid visas issued by the Indian Mission in any category under the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as amended from time to time as on 30.06.2020.

Nigeria: India has created an air bubble arrangement with Nigeria. Indian and Nigerian carriers are now permitted to operate flights between India and Nigeria and such flights carry the following classes of persons:

From India to Nigeria:

Stranded Nigerian citizens/residents, the transit of foreign nationals to Africa and through Nigeria or with the spouses of these individuals, whether together or otherwise;Any Indian citizen holds a valid Nigerian visa of any kind and is destined for any country in Africa. It will be up to the concerned airlines to ensure that there are no travel restrictions for Indian passengers to enter the destination country before issuing tickets to Indian passengers.Seamen of foreign nationalities; Seamen holding an Indian passport will be subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping.

Nigeria to India:

Indian citizens stranded in any country in Africa;All Overseas Indian Citizen (OCI) cardholders holding Nigerian passportsOverseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders who are passport holders issued by any country in Africa are eligible to enter India as per the revised 30.06.2020 from time to time.Foreigners (diplomats) holding valid visas issued by the Indian Mission in any category under the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as amended from time to time as on 30.06.2020.Queue

India to Qatar:

Qatari countryman;Any Indian citizen holds a valid Qatar visa of any kind and is destined only for Qatar. It will be up to the concerned airlines to ensure that there are no travel restrictions for Indian nationals to enter Qatar with a special visa category before issuing tickets/boarding passes for Indian passengers.

Qatar to India:

Indian citizens stranded in Qatar;All Overseas Indian Citizen (OCI) cardholders holding Qatari passportsQatari citizens (including diplomats) have issued valid visas issued by the Indian Mission in any category under the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), as amended from time to time.

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

From India to UAE:

Citizens of the United Arab Emirates.The ICA approved UAE residents for the UAE itself.Any Indian citizen has a valid UAE visa of any kind and is intended for UAE only. This will be for the concerned airlines to ensure that there are no travel restrictions for Indian nationals entering the UAE with a special visa category before issuing tickets/boarding passes for Indian passengers.

From UAE to India:

Stranded Indian citizens;All Overseas Indian Citizen (OCI) cardholders holding UAE passportsCitizens of the UAE (including diplomats) issued valid visas issued by the Indian Mission in any category under the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), as amended from time to time as on 30.06.2020.

United Kingdom (UK)

From India to Britain

Stranded UK citizens/residents, foreign nationals migrating through the UK or the spouses of these individuals, whether together or otherwise;Any Indian citizen has a valid UK visa of any kind and is destined for the UK only. It will be up to the concerned airlines to ensure that there are no travel restrictions for Indian nationals to enter the UK with a special visa category before issuing tickets/boarding passes for Indian passengers.Seamen of foreign nationalities; Seamen holding an Indian passport will be subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping

Britain to India

Stranded Indian citizens;All Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders holding UK passportsForeigners (including diplomats) who are eligible to enter India as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as amended from time to time 30.06.2020.

United States of America, USA)

From India to the USA

US citizens, lawful permanent residents, and foreign nationals holding valid US visas;Any Indian citizen has a valid US visa of any kind. It will be up to the concerned airlines to ensure that there are no travel restrictions for Indian nationals to enter the United States with a special visa category before issuing tickets/boarding passes for Indian passengers.Seamen of foreign nationalities; Seamen holding an Indian passport will be subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping

The United States to India

Stranded Indian citizens;All foreign national (OCI) cardholders in India who hold US passportsForeigners (including diplomats) who are eligible to enter India as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as amended from time to time 30.06.2020.All airlines are allowed to sell tickets between India and related countries in each direction through their websites, sales agents, and global distribution systems.