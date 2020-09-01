Indian Railways to run 20 pairs of special trains in Bihar for JEE, NEET and NDA candidates

The Indian Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of special trains from September 2 to 15 for the convenience of the candidates appearing for NEET, JEE, and NDA examinations in Bihar.

Sharing the information, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, "Indian Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of MEMU / DEMU special trains from September 2 to 15 for the convenience of candidates joining JEE Mains, NEET and NDA in Bihar."

According to the railway ministry officials, the students appearing in the examinations will be able to buy the tickets for these special trains from the booking counters at the stations or they can also buy the tickets from the UTS on the mobile application.

बिहार में JEE Mains, NEET व NDA में शामिल होने वाले परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा सेंटर तक आने-जाने की सुविधा हेतु भारतीय रेलवे ने 2 से 15 सितंबर तक 20 जोड़ी MEMU/DEMU स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाने का निर्णय लिया है। pic.twitter.com/3jNXvfUE2m — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 1, 2020

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday had said that Indian Railways has allowed candidates appearing for NEET, JEE Main exams 2020 to travel by special suburban train services in Mumbai.

The minister, in a press release, stated that students along with their parents/guardians will be permitted to travel by special suburban services on exam days.

Many other states, including Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh have also come to the rescue of students appearing for JEE, NEET exams 2020 by providing free travel and accommodation due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

While the NEET is scheduled to be held on September 13, JEE-Main has been planned from September 1-6. The common NDA 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on September 6.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 began today (i.e. Tuesday, September 1) in the backdrop of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak. Students were seen arriving at the test centers to appear for the exams across several cities in India, such as in Kolkata, Lucknow, Kerala, Jammu, and Kashmir, Jharkhand, etc.

The Railways had suspended the passenger, mail, and express train services from March 25 amid the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national transporter started to run Shramik Special trains from May 1 to transport the stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, and students.

The railways also started to operate 15 pairs of special air-conditioned trains from May 12 and 100 pairs of Special timetabled trains from June 1.

(With inputs from IANS)