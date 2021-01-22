Headlines

Railways finalises tender for Vande Bharat type train sets

Indian Railways had in September issued a revised tender for procurement of 44 semi-high speed Vande Bharat train sets, mandating 75% local content.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 22, 2021, 06:53 PM IST

In a boost to the 'Make in India' Mission, the Indian Railways has issued the tender for Vande Bharat-type train sets. Railways Minister Piyush Goyal chaired the meeting and finalised the tender for design, development, integration, manufacture, supply, testing as well as commissioning of IGBT based 3-Phase propulsion, control as well as other equipment for 44 rakes with each comprising 16 cars.

“Indian Railways has finalised the tender for design, development, manufacture, supply, integration, testing and commissioning of IGBT based 3-phase propulsion, control, and other equipment for train sets (Vande Bharat type train sets) for 44 rakes of 16 car each on 21.01.2021. The procurement includes five years comprehensive annual maintenance contract with the supplier," said Railways Ministry in a statement on Friday“The specifications were prepared after multiple deliberations with the industry at various levels for manufacturing the train sets indigenously. For the first time, the tender required a minimum 75 per cent local content requirement of the total value of the tender and this is expected to give a boost to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission," the statement further added.

"The delivery schedule for the supply of these rakes is -- first 2 prototype rakes will be delivered in 20 months, thereafter on successful commissioning, the firm will be delivering an average of 6 rakes per quarter," the ministry said.Three bidders participated in the tender and the lowest offer was from local manufacturer M/s Medha Servo Drives Ltd, who successfully met the minimum local content requirement of 75 per cent of the total value of the tender. 

Indian Railways had in September issued a revised tender for procurement of 44 semi-high speed Vande Bharat train sets, mandating 75 per cent local content, making it an indigenous tender. The last tender was cancelled in August 2020 as some of the bidders revealed some details of financial offers while submitting technical bids. The scrapped tender had allowed indigenous content of 50 per cent.(With ANI inputs)

