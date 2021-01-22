Headlines

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration; see pics here

CyberPeace wraps up its inaugural Global CyberPeace Summit in collaboration with Civil 20, G20 India

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

Big update on the operations of all trains, know when will they restart

At present, Railways is operating only 65% of all mail or express trains.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 22, 2021, 03:52 PM IST

The services of Indian Railways were affected for a long time due to coronavirus epidemic and lockdown. Train services resumed after the lockdown, but 100% operations have not been started yet.

Now, another disappointing news is coming for the railway passengers and IRCTC. According to Indian Railways, it may take up to 2 months for all trains to resume services.According to a senior railway official, it may take up to March end for railways to return to 100% railway operations.

This directly means that the earnings through online booking of IRCTC will remain stagnant.At present, Railways is operating only 65% of all mail or express trains. However, according to the railway, every month the number of trains are being increased by 100-200.

Along with this, the Railways is also considering to restart the local rail service in Delhi-NCR. According to sources, in the next month, local sub-urban train service will be restored from Delhi to Haryana cities like Sonipat, Palwal, Mahendragarh, Gurugram or adjoining cities of Rajasthan.Meanwhile, Indian Railways ticketing arm IRCTC will give train passengers a 10% discount on ticket booking if berths are available after chart preparation.It must be noted that the Indian Railways train chart is being prepared 4 hours before the train's departure. The above facility can be availed by passengers by booking current ticket half an hours before the train's departure. Current ticket booking facility is available on both IRCTC online platform as well as Railway platforms.The facility is available in all special trains of the Indian Railways including intercity chair car trains.It may be recalled that in December 2020, IRCTC had launched a more user friendly revamped website which is operational from January 1, 2021.

