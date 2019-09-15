Indian Railways announces special trains to tackle heavy traffic in festive season of Oct-Nov

Eastern Railway said it will ply 8 special trains during the festive season.

The Indian Railways has announced special trains in the month of October-November to tackle the heavy influx of traffic during the festive season comprising of Durga Puja, Diwali, Chhath Puja, etc.

According to media reports, 8 pair of special trains will ply weekly between Malda-Haridwar & Malda-Sultanpur on the occasion of various festivals that will be celebrated in the month of October-November, Eastern Railway said.

The initiative was taken by the Indian Railways to tackle the increase in traffic of students and migrant workers who would be returning home during the festive season.

The special trains will serve people travelling from Haridwar-Malda, Gorakhpur-Howrah, and Howrah-Chhapra. These special trains will be operational from October 10, 2019, to November 25, 2019.

Malda-Haridwar special train will start from October 7, 2019, and end its operations on November 25, 2019.

Howrah-Gorakhpur special train will start its operations from October 4, 2019, and it will conclude its operations on October 25, 2019.

The special train plying between Howrah- Chabbra will begin from October 7, 2019, and end its operations on October 28, 2019.

These special trains, like any other trains operating under the Indian Railways, will have sleeper, general and AC compartments to cater to the needs of the people. The booking for these special trains will begin from September 16, 2019, through IRCRC website or Indian Railways reservation offices.