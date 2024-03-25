Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan refused this Tamil blockbuster; Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan rejected its cult Hindi remake

Sri Lankan batter achieves historic feat in Test cricket, becomes first player in 147 years to...

Indian PhD student, former NITI Aayog employee killed in bicycle accident in London

Ujjain Mahakal Temple: PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to injured in temple fire

Meet village girl who studied at IIT, left Rs 22 lakh job to crack UPSC, became IAS officer with AIR 28, got engaged to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan refused this Tamil blockbuster; Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan rejected its cult Hindi remake

Sri Lankan batter achieves historic feat in Test cricket, becomes first player in 147 years to...

Meet village girl who studied at IIT, left Rs 22 lakh job to crack UPSC, became IAS officer with AIR 28, got engaged to…

5 home remedies to naturally whiten your teeth

Weight loss diet: 8 low-calorie Indian dinner options

Top 8 tallest trees in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

IPL 2024: IPL Finals Likely To Be Held In Chennai, Will MS Dhoni Play His Final Match At Chepauk?

MI Vs GT Highlights: Mohit Sharma Shines As Gujarat Titans Beat Mumbai Indians By 6 Runs | IPL 2024

RR vs LSG Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Beat Lucknow Super Giants By 20 Runs

Yami Gautam on fondest Holi memories and festive traditions she, Aditya Dhar want to pass on to their child | Exclusive

Kangana Ranaut to contest Lok Sabha polls on BJP ticket from hometown Mandi: 'My beloved Bharat...'

Vishaal Asrani reveals challenges, apprehensions about directing Masha and the Bear LIVE: ‘We had to…’ | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

Indian PhD student, former NITI Aayog employee killed in bicycle accident in London

The incident unfolded as Cheistha's husband pedaled a few meters ahead of her. Despite prompt response from law enforcement and medical personnel, Cheistha succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 25, 2024, 03:50 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: LinkedIn/Cheistha Kochhar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a devastating turn of events, Cheistha Kochhar, a 33-year-old Indian scholar pursuing her PhD at the London School of Economics, met with a fatal accident on March 19. Hailing from Gurgaon, Cheistha's journey was abruptly cut short when she was struck by a lorry while cycling back home in London.

The incident unfolded as Cheistha's husband pedaled a few meters ahead of her. Despite prompt response from law enforcement and medical personnel, Cheistha succumbed to her injuries at the scene, reported Times of India. The driver of the lorry, purportedly a garbage vehicle, cooperated with authorities during the investigation. However, as inquiries continue, no arrests have been made yet.

Expressing grief and disbelief, Cheistha's friend Prasanna Karthik mourned her loss on social media, highlighting her exceptional qualities and the immense potential she possessed. 

Cheistha, originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, started her doctoral journey in London last September.

Cheistha had made significant contributions at prestigious institutions, such as NITI Aayog and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Dr RS Sharma, former Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), reminisced about Cheistha's work ethic, citing her instrumental role during their collaboration on Aadhaar.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 2: Randeep Hooda's film jumps on Saturday, earns Rs 2.25 crore

Who is Dhananjay? JNUSU first Dalit president from Left after nearly three decades

Martyr's Day 2024: History, significance and everything you need to know

Madgaon Express box office collection day 2: Kunal Kemmu directorial sees 100% growth backed by strong word of mouth

Meet man, gifted shares worth over Rs 50000000 to 5 people, once borrowed money for train tickets, he is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement