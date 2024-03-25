Indian PhD student, former NITI Aayog employee killed in bicycle accident in London

In a devastating turn of events, Cheistha Kochhar, a 33-year-old Indian scholar pursuing her PhD at the London School of Economics, met with a fatal accident on March 19. Hailing from Gurgaon, Cheistha's journey was abruptly cut short when she was struck by a lorry while cycling back home in London.

The incident unfolded as Cheistha's husband pedaled a few meters ahead of her. Despite prompt response from law enforcement and medical personnel, Cheistha succumbed to her injuries at the scene, reported Times of India. The driver of the lorry, purportedly a garbage vehicle, cooperated with authorities during the investigation. However, as inquiries continue, no arrests have been made yet.

Expressing grief and disbelief, Cheistha's friend Prasanna Karthik mourned her loss on social media, highlighting her exceptional qualities and the immense potential she possessed.

Cheistha, originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, started her doctoral journey in London last September.

Cheistha had made significant contributions at prestigious institutions, such as NITI Aayog and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Dr RS Sharma, former Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), reminisced about Cheistha's work ethic, citing her instrumental role during their collaboration on Aadhaar.