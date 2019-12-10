Trending#

Indian Army test-fires Excalibur ammunition in Pokhran, ammo can penetrate thick slabs of concrete

Pictures from after the firing explicitly show the impact of Excalibur ammunition on targets.


Indian Army test fires Excalibur ammunition

Joydeep Bose

DNA webdesk

Updated: Dec 10, 2019, 08:54 PM IST

The Indian Army has successfully test-fired the latest addition to its arsenal — the Excalibur precision-guided ammunition from the US-acquired M-777 artillery howitzers in Rajasthan's Pokhran.

600 rounds of Excalibur ammunition was procured in an immediate basis by the Indian Army from the United States in October after an ammunition shortage in the armed forces was reported. According to Indian Army sources, the Excalibur ammunition can penetrate 8-10 inches thick concrete walls and reduces the chances of collateral damage when used against the enemy.

Pictures from after the firing explicitly show the impact of Excalibur ammunition on targets. The holes on the rooftop show that the ammunition, which can only be fired from the M-777 howitzers, can penetrate the concrete to a large extent.

The test-fire was done on both concrete and sand bunkers. 