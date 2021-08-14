India@75:Who designed Indian national flag? Know all about the history of tricolour

Do you remember the significance India's tricolour holds? The national flag represents the pride, hope of India and aspirations of the people of the nation. About the tricolour, the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi said, "A flag is a necessity for all nations. Millions have died for it. It is no doubt a kind of idolatry which would be a sin to destroy. For, a flag represents an ideal."

"It will be necessary for us Indians Muslims, Christians Jews, Parsis, and all others to whom India is their home-to recognize a common flag to live and to die for," Mahatma Gandhi said. But what is the history of our national flag?

Who designed the national flag?

The Indian tricolour was designed by Pingali Venkayya, who was a freedom fighter and was a follower of Mahatma Gandhi. While Pingali Venkayya designed the tricolour, on his design, the Indian flag is based.

History of tricolour

Pingali Venkayya had designed the flag of India and presented it to Mahatma Gandhi in 1921 during the session of the All India Congress Committee in Vijaywada. The flag, at that time, was made of Green and Saffron colour, representing Muslim and Hindu communities of India. Mahatma Gandhi later suggested the addition of the white stripe and the spinning wheel after which the flag was unofficially adopted. His version of tricolour was first used by the Indian National Congress.

A resolution was passed in 1931 to adopt a tricolour flag as our national flag. The flag was saffron, white and green with Mahatma Gandhi's spinning wheel at the centre.

The flag was adopted as the Free India National Flag on July 22, 1947, by the Constituent Assembly. The flag was later modified, after independence, as the spinning wheel was replaced Dharma Charkha of Emperor Asoka as the emblem on the national flag.

What does tricolour represent?

The top band of saffron colour represents the strength and courage of the country, the middle band of white colour with Dharma Chakra indicates peace and truth while the last band of green colour shows fertility, growth and auspiciousness of the land.