India sees highest single-day spike of 2,003 COVID-19 fatalities as death toll crosses 11,000

India on Wednesday witnessed the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 fatalities as the death toll climbed to 11,903. In the last 24 hours, 2,003 deaths were reported.

The number of new cases is 10,974, taking the total count to 3,54,065.

This includes 1,55,227 active cases and 1,86,935 cured, discharged and migrated patients, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the spike in the number of cases has stayed below the 11-thousand mark, the death toll has increased manifold on Wednesday as compared to the 380 death reported on Tuesday.

Maharashtra with 1,13,445 cases continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 50,057 active cases while 57,851 patients have been cured and discharged in the state so far. The toll due to COVID-19 has crossed the five thousand mark and reached 5,537 in the state.

It is followed by Tamil Nadu with 48,019 and the national capital with 44,688 confirmed cases.

The virus has spread rapidly and the country has marked significant and consecutive highest jumps in the COVID-19 tally over a major part of the past two weeks.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers of various states and Union territories via video conferencing to discuss the situation emerging post-Unlock 1.0 and plan ahead for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it is to be noted that the central government still keeps denying that community transmission is taking place in India.