Coronavirus: India reports 18,732 new cases; lowest daily rise since July

The Union health ministry said that 21,430 people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total figure of the recovered to 97,61,538 people.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 02:21 PM IST

India recorded 18,732 new COVID-19 infections and 279 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data shared by the Union health ministry on Sunday (December 27).

This takes the total number of cases in India to 1,01,87,850, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

This also marks the lowest daily rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India in almost six months. On July 1, India had recorded 18,653 infections.

India has recorded more recoveries than daily new cases in the last 24 hours, which has been a continuing trend for the last 30 days.

The ministry said that 21,430 people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total figure of the recovered to 97,61,538 people. The recovery rate stands at 95.82 per cent and there are 2,78,690 active cases at present.

The fatality rate of COVID-19 in India is 1.45 per cent and the death toll so far has reached 1,47,622.

A total of 16,81,02,657 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country till now. Of these, 9,43,368 samples were tested on Saturday (December 26), the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Recently, there have been fears regarding the spread of a new mutant of COVID-19 that was first discovered in the United Kingdom. In that regard, the national task force met on December 26 to detect and control this highly infectious strain.

As per recent reports, more than 50 samples of people who returned from the UK recently are being sequenced in different labs across the country to find out if they are infected with the new variant of COVID-19.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state till date in the country with a total number of 19.16 lakh cases and 49,189 recorded deaths.

In India, over 70 per cent of the daily new cases are being reported by 10 states and union territory. These are Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Delhi.

(With inputs from IANS)

