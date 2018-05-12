Headlines

India ready be Sherpa for Nepal: PM Modi

 India is ready to be the 'Sherpa' to help Nepal scale the mountain of success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, hailing the Himalayan nation's successful journey from bullets to ballots.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 12, 2018, 06:46 PM IST

 India is ready to be the 'Sherpa' to help Nepal scale the mountain of success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, hailing the Himalayan nation's successful journey from bullets to ballots.

Addressing a civic reception programme to honour him here, Modi stressed on the special relation shared by the two neighbours and admired Nepal's spirit of resilience and commitment towards democracy.

"Nepal has covered a long journey from Yuddh to Buddh (War to Peace). You have left the bullet to opt the ballot way...But this not the destination. You have to go a long way," Modi told the gathering.

"You have reached the base camp of the Mt Everest and the main climb is yet to be done. As the Sherpas help mountaineers to reach the top of the Everest, India is ready to help Nepal like a Sherpa to achieve development," he said.

Modi said Nepal must identify its needs and priorities to deliver results.
"India will stand shoulder-to-shoulder to help Nepal in its development journey.

Your success is our success and your joy is our joy." He said 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is as much about global well being as it's about India's growth.
"India has always worked for global good. India has taken the lead in mitigating the menace of climate change. The International Solar Alliance has brought together nations from across the world," he said.

Modi congratulated Nepalese people for their combined strengths to rebuild the country after the devastating earthquake of 2015. He also congratulated them for the Constitution that reshaped the country's political history by embracing federal system.

"There is an atmosphere of hope and optimism in Nepal," Modi said, adding that India would always become partner to Nepal's progress.

As India and Nepal share the ancient culture and religion of the world, people from all over the world come to these two countries in search for peace, he pointed out.

Modi said he is always attracted by artistic city of Kathmandu, which he described as 'a jewel in the lap of the Himalayas.' All three cities of the valley - Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur - are the centre of craftmanship, art and culture, he said.

Describing Kathmandu as a mixture of the ancient and the modern, Modi said the city showcases the culture of Nepal.
"There is something unique about the beauty of Kathmandu. It's a special city. It has an important place in the history of the world," he said.

"Nepal is a country of diversity and Kathmandu is a world in its own," Modi said. "The diversity gives fresh air to any outsider." He also said that the work has begun on the detailed project report for linking Kathmandu to India via rail network.

Modi expressed his desire to travel to Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha in his future visit.

"During my previous visits I prayed at Pashupatinath. This time, in addition to Pashupatinath, I went to Janakpur and Muktinath. These places illustrate close ties between our nations," he said.

He repeated 'Nepal Bhaarat Maitri Amar Rahos (Long live Nepal-India Friendship)' thrice at the end of his speech.

Earlier, Kathmandu Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya presented symbolic key of the city to Modi, which symbolises that the door to Kathmandu would always remain open to him.

Modi was also presented with various memoir tokens including a 55-kg Lord Buddha statue.

Delivering the welcome speech at the function, Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said the relations between Nepal and India will continue to deepen and widen in the coming days. PTI KIS ZH AKJ ZH ZH
 

