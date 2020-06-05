India list out priorities as it takes charge at UNSC from January 2021

Headlines

Prithvi Shaw slams another century for Northamptonshire in England's One Day Cup 2023

Ahead of BB OTT 2 finale, Abhishek Malhan admitted to hospital, influencer's sister asks fans to pray

Himachal weather news: All schools, colleges to remain closed on August 14 in view of heavy rainfall

UAE Astronaut shares breathtaking glimpse of Himalayas from space, see pics

Who was Rajkumari Gupta, brave member of Chandrashekhar Azad's HRA, delivered weapon in Kakori incident?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ahead of BB OTT 2 finale, Abhishek Malhan admitted to hospital, influencer's sister asks fans to pray

Prithvi Shaw slams another century for Northamptonshire in England's One Day Cup 2023

Himachal weather news: All schools, colleges to remain closed on August 14 in view of heavy rainfall

India vs Pakistan: 10 iconic moments of age-old rivalry

10 desi drinks to boost your iron levels

Highest-Paid Athletes in the World 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Beas Overflows in Himachal, 'Red' Alert in Uttarakhand; More Rains Likely In Bihar, Jharkhand

'Leave as soon as possible': Centre's advice to Indian citizens in violence-hit Niger

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Ahead of BB OTT 2 finale, Abhishek Malhan admitted to hospital, influencer's sister asks fans to pray

Dharmendra reacts emotionally after seeing Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol together at Gadar 2 screening

Vivek Agnihotri asks fans to decide The Vaccine War release date, netizens suggest a clash with Salaar

HomeIndia

India

India list out priorities as it takes charge at UNSC from January 2021

India will be standing unopposed for the Asia Pacific seat which is currently held by Indonesia.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Jun 05, 2020, 02:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India, on Friday, listed out its priorities as it is all set to be elected as a non-permanent seat for United Nations Security Council (UNSC) from January 2021. India stated that it will help "overcome faultline" in a world in which "normal process of international governance" has come under "strain as frictions have occurred."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who launched the brochure outlining India's priority as part of a campaign for UNSC elected seat, said, " As a rule-abiding democracy and as a positive contributor to the security of the global commons in India will work constructively with partners to overcome old and new faultlines and will offer an innovative and inclusive solution."

"India can play a positive global role and we have always been the voice of reason. We advocate dialogue consultations & fairness," he added.

The elections for the 5 non-permanent seats of United Nations Security Council will take place on June 17 with India being one of the candidates. 

India will be standing unopposed for the Asia Pacific seat which is currently held by Indonesia and had announced its candidacy for the 2021-2022 term in November 2013. It was endorsed by the Asia Pacific group in June 2019.

Highlighting the concerns regarding the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, EAM Jaishankar said, "COVID pandemic and its grave economic repercussion will test the world like never before" and India will, "will help developing countries obtain the necessary support to recover the COVID pandemic."

The Priorities Paper or the brochure issued by India lists five main priorities including an Effective response to international terrorism and reforming the multilateral system which remains "unreformed & under-represented".

India's approach will be guided by "Five S”, as set out by the Prime Minister which is Samman (Respect), Samvad (Dialogue), Sahyog (cooperation), Shanti (Peace), to create conditions for universal & Samriddhi (Prosperity)

Seven member states - Canada, Djibouti, India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway are in the fray. For one seat of Africa, Djibouti and Kenya are standing, for two seats of western Europe and others, three countries - Canada, Ireland and Norway standing. For the Asia Pacific and Latin America and Caribbean seat, India and Mexico stand unopposed. 

As the founding member of the world body, India has served seven times as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

India’s overall objective during its tenure in the UN Security Council starting next year will be the achievement of N.O.R.M.S: a New Orientation for a Reformed Multilateral System.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Himachal weather news: All schools, colleges to remain closed on August 14 in view of heavy rainfall

Ahead of BB OTT 2 finale, Abhishek Malhan admitted to hospital, influencer's sister asks fans to pray

Prithvi Shaw slams another century for Northamptonshire in England's One Day Cup 2023

Delhi-NCR news: Traffic advisory issued ahead of Independence Day for Delhi-Noida travelers, check routes to avoid

Covid-19 cases spike 80% globally in one month amid new Omicron subvariant EG.5 rises

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE