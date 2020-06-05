India list out priorities as it takes charge at UNSC from January 2021

India will be standing unopposed for the Asia Pacific seat which is currently held by Indonesia.

India, on Friday, listed out its priorities as it is all set to be elected as a non-permanent seat for United Nations Security Council (UNSC) from January 2021. India stated that it will help "overcome faultline" in a world in which "normal process of international governance" has come under "strain as frictions have occurred."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who launched the brochure outlining India's priority as part of a campaign for UNSC elected seat, said, " As a rule-abiding democracy and as a positive contributor to the security of the global commons in India will work constructively with partners to overcome old and new faultlines and will offer an innovative and inclusive solution."

"India can play a positive global role and we have always been the voice of reason. We advocate dialogue consultations & fairness," he added.

The elections for the 5 non-permanent seats of United Nations Security Council will take place on June 17 with India being one of the candidates.

India will be standing unopposed for the Asia Pacific seat which is currently held by Indonesia and had announced its candidacy for the 2021-2022 term in November 2013. It was endorsed by the Asia Pacific group in June 2019.

Highlighting the concerns regarding the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, EAM Jaishankar said, "COVID pandemic and its grave economic repercussion will test the world like never before" and India will, "will help developing countries obtain the necessary support to recover the COVID pandemic."

The Priorities Paper or the brochure issued by India lists five main priorities including an Effective response to international terrorism and reforming the multilateral system which remains "unreformed & under-represented".

India's approach will be guided by "Five S”, as set out by the Prime Minister which is Samman (Respect), Samvad (Dialogue), Sahyog (cooperation), Shanti (Peace), to create conditions for universal & Samriddhi (Prosperity)

Seven member states - Canada, Djibouti, India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway are in the fray. For one seat of Africa, Djibouti and Kenya are standing, for two seats of western Europe and others, three countries - Canada, Ireland and Norway standing. For the Asia Pacific and Latin America and Caribbean seat, India and Mexico stand unopposed.

As the founding member of the world body, India has served seven times as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

India’s overall objective during its tenure in the UN Security Council starting next year will be the achievement of N.O.R.M.S: a New Orientation for a Reformed Multilateral System.