Headlines

Kangana Ranaut fans slam Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 as actress is missing from guestlist: 'Nepo kids se leke...'

5 ways to cope with depression during holiday season

India-Canada row: New Delhi rejects ‘attempt to portray’ withdrawal of diplomats as violation of international norms

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance to offer OnePlus’ most expensive phone ever at cheaper price

IPL craze in World Cup: Chinnaswamy crowd bursts loud into ‘RCB’ chants during AUS vs PAK match, watch viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kangana Ranaut fans slam Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 as actress is missing from guestlist: 'Nepo kids se leke...'

5 ways to cope with depression during holiday season

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance to offer OnePlus’ most expensive phone ever at cheaper price

Highest partnership between opening batters in ODI World Cup history

10 must-watch Indian web series with strong female characters to watch this Navratri

Bigg Boss 17: Seven surprising facts about Mannara Chopra

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Shiva Rajkumar: 'We Were Trendsetter Of Pan-India Films' | Ghost | Jayaram

Navratri Mela Mishap: 50 People Stuck As Giant Wheel Stops Midway In Delhi

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Kangana Ranaut fans slam Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 as actress is missing from guestlist: 'Nepo kids se leke...'

'I cannot in good conscience remain silent...': Zeenat Aman pens note on human rights abuse in Israel-Palestine War

Kanika Mann reveals if her look from Chand Jalne Laga is inspired by Alia Bhatt from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

HomeIndia

India

India-Canada row: New Delhi rejects ‘attempt to portray’ withdrawal of diplomats as violation of international norms

India asked Canada to withdraw 41 of its diplomats from the country last month after a diplomatic row erupted between the two sides following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegation linking Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 08:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India on Friday rejected Canada’s attempt to “portray” the withdrawal of 41 of Canadian diplomats from the country as a violation of international norms, and asserted that ensuring two-way diplomatic parity is fully consistent with the provisions of Vienna convention on diplomatic relations.

India’s comments came after Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie, announcing the return of the diplomats, described New Delhi’s action “contrary to international law”, and in violation of the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations.

“We reject any attempt to portray the implementation of parity as a violation of international norms,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Last month, India asked Canada to withdraw 41 of its diplomats from the country after a diplomatic row erupted between the two sides following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegation linking Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. India strongly rejected the charges.

“We have seen the statement by the Government of Canada on October 19 regarding Canadian diplomatic presence in India,” the MEA said.

“The state of our bilateral relations, the much higher number of Canadian diplomats in India, and their continued interference in our internal affairs warrant a parity in mutual diplomatic presence in New Delhi and Ottawa,” it said.

The MEA said it has been engaged with the Canadian side on the issue over the last month in order to work out the details and modalities to ensure implementation of parity in diplomatic presence.

“Our actions in implementing this parity are fully consistent with Article 11.1 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” the MEA said in a statement. It also mentioned Article 11.1 of the Vienna convention.

The provision says: “In the absence of specific agreement as to the size of the mission, the receiving State may require that the size of a mission be kept within limits considered by it to be reasonable and normal, having regard to circumstances and conditions in the receiving State and to the needs of the particular mission.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ICC World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera added as traveling reserves to Sri Lanka squad

From Odisha's Quiet Streets to Bangalore's Glowing Tech Hub: Pioneering Dreams with Muzafar Hussain, Founder of Appriffy

Amit Sadh, Drashti Dhami and Rohan Sippy say 'it was opposite of pressure' to work in Duranga Season 2 | Exclusive

Meet highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss 17, not Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya, Munawar, Isha Malviya, Soniya Bansal

Meet actress who used her first acting gig money to start Rs 50 crore firm, know her entrepreneurial journey

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE