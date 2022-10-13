India abstains from voting against Russia’s annexation of Ukraine at UNGA, reiterates ‘peaceful resolution’

Airstrike in Ukraine's Kyiv (Photo - Reuters)

India decided to reiterate its stance on the war between Russia and Ukraine at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and abstained from voting against the “illegal” annexation of the four Ukrainian territories last week.

India decided to abstain from voting for condemning Russia for the annexation of four territories of Ukraine, while a total of 143 countries decided to vote against Russia at the UNGA. 35 countries like China and India abstained from voting.

After abstaining from the vote against Russia, India reiterated its stance on the war between Russia and Ukraine, urging for a peaceful and diplomatic resolution of the conflict. India has previously refused to condemn the actions of Russia and slam Vladimir Putin for attacks on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, India expressed its concerns regarding the escalations of the war between Russia and Ukraine after the Russian authorities ordered repeated airstrikes on Kyiv, raining as many as 84 missiles on the city which reportedly killed 10 people.

India’s Permanent Representative at UNGA Ruchira Kamboj said that the cost of the solution cannot be human lives, reiterating its “firm resolve to strive for a peaceful solution through dialogue and diplomacy, India has decided to abstain.”

During the UNGA vote against Russia, Kamboj said, “We have urged that all efforts be made for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.”

The Indian envoy further remembered the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while in conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where the Indian PM said that “this is not the era of war”. These words were lauded by the international community and hailed by Ukraine.

Meanwhile, there have been major escalations in the war between Russia and Ukraine, with repeated airstrikes ordered against Kyiv. The United States has openly condemned the actions of Vladimir Putin, saying that it is preparing a “game plan” against the country in the event of a nuclear war.

