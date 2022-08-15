Independence Day 2022: 12 key highlights from PM Modi’s speech

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept with tradition with his distinctive headgear as he hoisted the National Flag and delivered his customary address from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort to mark the occasion of the country’s Independence Day. This year, which marks his ninth consecutive Independence Day address to the nation, the prime minister sported a white safa, which sported the Tricolour’s motifs and a long trail.

Here's what he said in his Independence Day speech:

--I wish Indians across the globe congratulate them on Independence Day.

--In the fight for independence, we had to struggle. there was no corner of India, where Indians where for hundreds of years did not fight slavery.

--We are grateful to Bapu, Bose, Ambedkar, Vir Savarkar. Who for duty, exhausted their whole life.

--We are grateful to rani Lakshmi Bai, Begum Hazrat Mahal. Indian women is the an example of sacrifice. We remember all of them fill with pride.

--One important issue is unity. we should celebrate our diversity. we have so many traditions. When we speak of unity. We have one parameter, India first. if our vision is on the lies of India first then we are on the path of unity.

--Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not a government agenda and we have to take it forward.

READ | What is the meaning of Amrit Kaal that PM Modi keeps talking about

--Salute to the Army officials and jawans. I would like to salute the young children. As I have heard that 5–7-year-old kids are saying they will not play with foreign toys.

--Women will take India to new heights. for the Amrit Kaal, the efforts that are required, if women force joins us we will achieve it in lesser time.

--For these 25 years of Amrit Kaal, know there are challenges and limitations. we are not undermining it, we’re trying for it.

--I want to talk about nepotism, by which I do not just mean political parties but in other fields as well. Because of nepotism, my country's talent and capability is affected. This also results in corruption.

--It is our effort that those who have looted the country will have to pay back.

--'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' has begun and everybody's effort required to bring results.

(With inputs from ANI)