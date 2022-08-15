What is the meaning of Amrit Kaal that PM Modi keeps talking about

Image: Pixabay

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and before him Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, talked about Amrit Kaalam or Amrit Kaal. The PM mentioned Amrit Kaal many times in his Independence Day 2022 speech as well. But what does it mean?

Amrit Kaal is a Vedic astrology term which signifies the perfect time to start a new venture. This is the time when bigger success can be achieved with proper efforts.

The PM in his speech kept talking about the aspirational youth and how they always want to go for more during their lifetime, and don’t want to wait forever for better facilities and resources.

The PM said that the next 25 years are going to be very important for the country of 130 crore population. He termed it as the beginning of the Amrit Kaal. He showed faith in the younger generation and said they can achieve all the dreams that the nation has seen.

He talked about the colonial mindset that’s hampering the growth of the nation, and how we should immediately get out of this way of thinking. He connected the solution with the heritage we have. The moment we embrace our legacy, we would be able to look forward. The unity of the country is also going to be crucial to make ‘Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat’ successful. The citizens will have to understand their duties towards the nation for bigger success.

READ | Independence Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates the tradition of kite flying