Independence Day 2022: How to respectfully dispose of Tricolour after 15 August celebration? National Flag rules

Independence Day, August 15: Answering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Har Ghar Tiranga call, millions of Indians have hoisted the Tricolour in their homes and vehicles on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day. However, the work is only half done. It is of utmost importance to dispose of the National Flag respectfully. Disrespecting the Indian National Flag is punishable by up to three years in prison or a fine or both, as per the Flag Code of India. Here's what the law says" "Whoever in any public place or in any other place within public view burns, mutilates, defaces, defiles, disfigures, destroys, tramples upon or otherwise brings into contempt (whether by words, either spoken or written or by acts) the Indian National Flag.... or any part thereof, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may be extended to three years."

All those who have bought flags made of cloth should neatly fold them and can reuse them. Flags should not be thrown away after use. The Flag code is an elaborate document that lists dos and don'ts as to the Tricolour. Some of the many rules are: The Flag shall not be used as a portion of a costume or uniform of any description nor shall it be embroidered or printed upon cushions, napkins, or dress material; lettering of any kind shall not be put on the Flag; The Flag shall not be intentionally displayed with the saffron down.

Here's what the flag code says about disposing of the Tricolour. "When the FLag is in a damaged or soiled condition, it shall be destroyed as a whole in private, preferably by burning or by any other method consistent with the dignity of the Flag."

All damaged or soiled flags should be gathered, folded and kept in a wooden box, India Today reported. They can be buried. The box should also be buried and a moment of silence should be observed. If a person chose to burn the damaged flags, they must be neatly folded and positioned in the centre of the flames after starting the fire. They should be done in private.

The MCD has asked its sanitation workers to collect all dishevelled or soiled flags separately. These flags would be disposed of with dignity and respect, it said.

A Delhi-based group URJA said it had issued a circular to all RWAs members to collect flags from their area and deposit them at a designated place. "URJA will then dispose of the flags and ensure there is no disrespect," an official said.