In the name of the Lord: Change in Andhra govt muddles Tirumala temple board

Headlines

Pakistan makes a big change to their Asia Cup 2023 squad after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

Meet man who leads Rs 1,18,000 crore company, he's one of India's richest real estate tycoons

Asia Cup 2023: Squad list, date, teams, schedule, venue and latest updates

Some parties that attended BJP-led NDA meet are in touch with INDIA bloc: Congress

'Because of whom it all started': Rinku Singh shares heartwarming post with parents after making India debut

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pakistan makes a big change to their Asia Cup 2023 squad after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

'Because of whom it all started': Rinku Singh shares heartwarming post with parents after making India debut

ISRO's tweet on Chandrayaan-3 is now India’s most-liked social media post, beats Virat Kohli's record

AI imagines Bollywood, South superstars as cute babies

Lord Shiva to Lord Hanuman: Hindu gods with their divine weapons

Famous scientists that you should know

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Watch: Full Carcade Rehearsal Conducted In Delhi Ahead Of G20 Summit

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

Anil Sharma opens up about Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 beating Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan: 'kal 500 ho jaugi, phir 1000 jayegi'

Shoojit Sircar reacts to Allu Arjun winning National Award for Best Actor: 'Vicky Kaushal deserved to win...'

Watch: Amid breakup rumours, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor spotted together leaving an eatery in Bandra

HomeIndia

India

In the name of the Lord: Change in Andhra govt muddles Tirumala temple board

Two members walked out of the Board meeting, while others debate their position in the cash-rich Board.

article-main
Latest News

Prasad Bhosekar

Updated: May 28, 2019, 03:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams ( TTD ) Board, which manages the richest temple in Tirumala dedicated to the Hindu God Lord Venkateshwara, along with a number of other temples in Tirupati, was embroiled in an unwanted controversy in today's Board meeting held in Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.

TTD's Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, IAS, an ex-officio member from the Andhra Pradesh government along with his deputy Srinivas Raju, Joint Executive Officer ( JEO ) in Tirumala, walked out of the Board's meeting as soon as it was convened.

According to Putta Sudhakar Yadav, Chairman of the TTD Board, neither officer gave any reason for their walkout from the meeting, "As it was decided earlier, the meeting today was mandatory. However, after we all gathered and the prayers got over, both the officers just walked out. We don't know why they did so.''

On the other hand, both A.K.Singhal and Srinivas Raju did not disclose why they walked out. But according to sources close to them, the officers felt slighted when they were questioned by some members as to why their recommendation letters for the Lord's Darshan were not considered. 

The entire issue is a classic example of rumblings when regimes change. The present Board was appointed on April 28, 2018, by the outgoing Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Appointments to the TTD board are more or less political. There's considerable lobbying to get a post as a member of the cash-rich TTD Board. But it is the Chief Minister who takes the call.

Now that the regime is changing, there is an unwritten rule that is understood - all such nominated posts have to be vacated and the new Chief Minister will take a call on the new members.

However, TTD Chairman Putta Sudhakar Yadav, close confidante of outgoing Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu refuses to resign, "Let the new government tell me, then I will decide my future course of action. We have taken pledge and oath in front of the Lord to serve him.''

Meanwhile, popular film director K Raghavendra Rao, who is the Chairman of the Sri Venkateshwara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) which telecasts entire programmes of the TTD resigned. He, too, is considered to be very close to Chandrababu Naidu.

Interestingly, the new Chief Minister elect Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is coming to Tirupati tomorrow and the day after he will take a darshan of the Lord Venkateshwara. Once he takes oath as the new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30 in Vijayawada, there will be sweeping changes across.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Meet Shrestha Sree, DU grad who aced interview, bagged AIR 444 in UPSC; know her success story

Man with Rs 17 in bank account deposits Rs 100 crore cheque in temple's donation box

Janhvi Kapoor defends Bawaal after film faced backlash for 'trivialising' Holocaust: 'It is all a matter of perspective'

PM Modi in Greece: First visit by Indian PM in 40 years, check complete itinerary

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address nation on 104th episode of his monthly radio programme today

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE