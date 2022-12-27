IMD weather forecast: Himachal Pradesh predicts snowfall in these districts

A lot of visitors are heading to Himachal Pradesh ahead of the new year, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that snowfall is possible on December 29 in five of the state's districts. Rain and snow are possible in the districts of Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, and Shimla around December 29 or later, according to the IMD's forecast.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, has in the meanwhile ordered the officials to make sure that everything is in place to make it easy for visitors to the state.

Additionally, as a precaution, the Himachal CM advised tourists to use face masks and follow the Covid-19 routine.

Separately, throughout the past few days, a thick to a very thick fog covered areas of the north and northwest of the nation. The area was hit by a severe cold wave, which caused temperatures in certain towns and cities to drastically drop.

On Monday, heavy fog in Delhi reduced visibility to just 50 metres in some places, disrupting both train and road travel.

The main meteorological station in Delhi, the Safdarjung observatory, recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees below average.

Numerous areas of Punjab and Haryana recorded bitterly cold temperatures and thick fog, with Narnaul recording the lowest temperature in the region at 2.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather service, isolated locations in the state's northern regions have experienced cold wave to severe cold wave conditions over the past 24 hours.

There were also isolated locations with very intense fog. Zero visibility was reported in Bathinda, Punjab, and Bikaner, Rajasthan, while visibility was reduced to 50 metres or less in Ambala, Hisar, Amritsar, Patiala, Ganganagar, Churu, and Bareilly.

According to the weather forecasting organisation, the places mentioned above will continue to see fog throughout the next few days.