IMD predicts heavy rain in several states as deep depression over Bay of Bengal likely to turn into cyclone

The most recent bulletin from the India Meteorological Department includes a weather forecast as the deep depression over West Bengal is expected to worsen over the next 12 hours. The weather service predicts that it will most likely cross the Bangladeshi coast between Khepupara and Chittagong on Wednesday evening (October 25).

In a bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal would likely become a cyclone by Monday evening. After it forms, the cyclone will be given the name "Hamoon," which was suggested by Iran.

At 11.30 am, it was reported that the deep depression over the western part of the Bay of Bengal was centered about 320 km south-southeast of Paradip, Odisha, 470 km south-southwest of Digha, West Bengal, and 610 km south-southwest of Khepupara, Bangladesh. It had been moving north-northeastward at a speed of 13 kmph over the previous six hours.

Up until October 26, several northeastern states are expected to experience light to moderate precipitation with sporadic heavy rains (64.5 mm-115.5 mm).

There will likely be thunderstorms and lightning today over Kerala and Tamil Nadu in Southern India, along with scattered areas of light to moderate rainfall and isolated heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will experience light to moderate rainfall today through Wednesday, with isolated areas experiencing heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning.

Tomorrow, there is a high likelihood of isolated, very heavy rainfall over Tripura. And in East India, there will be scattered heavy downpours with thunderstorms and lightning over the coastal regions of north Odisha today and the Gangetic West Bengal tomorrow.

