Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt mourn the loss of legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi: 'You will be missed'

Meet woman who owns a palace, ex-shooter was Arjuna awardee at 16, her father was an MP

Watch: Babar Azam prevents Mohammad Nabi from tying his shoelaces during AFG vs PAK WC match, video goes viral

12th Fail early reviews out: Netizens hail Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘inspiring’ film, call it flawless

IMD predicts heavy rain in several states as deep depression over Bay of Bengal likely to turn into cyclone

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt mourn the loss of legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi: 'You will be missed'

Watch: Babar Azam prevents Mohammad Nabi from tying his shoelaces during AFG vs PAK WC match, video goes viral

12th Fail early reviews out: Netizens hail Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘inspiring’ film, call it flawless

9 drinks to balance hormones

Youngest bowlers to take a wicket in ODI World Cup

7 tips to reduce hair thinning

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Bigg Boss 17: Meet Ankita Lokhande's 'Millionaire' husband Vicky Jain

One Year Of Kohli's Masterclass: Relive Virat Kohli's 82(53)* | India vs Pakistan 2022 T20 World Cup

Breaking news: Bishan Singh Bedi, former Indian captain and legendary spinner passes away

Shah Rukh Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt mourn the loss of legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi: 'You will be missed'

12th Fail early reviews out: Netizens hail Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘inspiring’ film, call it flawless

This Bollywood star will be first woman to do Ravana Dahan at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramlila; it's not Deepika, Alia, Kareena

HomeIndia

India

IMD predicts heavy rain in several states as deep depression over Bay of Bengal likely to turn into cyclone

The weather service predicts that it will most likely cross the Bangladeshi coast between Khepupara and Chittagong on Wednesday evening (October 25). Check the weather forecast for several states as the cyclone escalates.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 07:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The most recent bulletin from the India Meteorological Department includes a weather forecast as the deep depression over West Bengal is expected to worsen over the next 12 hours. The weather service predicts that it will most likely cross the Bangladeshi coast between Khepupara and Chittagong on Wednesday evening (October 25).

In a bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal would likely become a cyclone by Monday evening. After it forms, the cyclone will be given the name "Hamoon," which was suggested by Iran.

At 11.30 am, it was reported that the deep depression over the western part of the Bay of Bengal was centered about 320 km south-southeast of Paradip, Odisha, 470 km south-southwest of Digha, West Bengal, and 610 km south-southwest of Khepupara, Bangladesh. It had been moving north-northeastward at a speed of 13 kmph over the previous six hours.

Up until October 26, several northeastern states are expected to experience light to moderate precipitation with sporadic heavy rains (64.5 mm-115.5 mm).

There will likely be thunderstorms and lightning today over Kerala and Tamil Nadu in Southern India, along with scattered areas of light to moderate rainfall and isolated heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will experience light to moderate rainfall today through Wednesday, with isolated areas experiencing heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning.

Tomorrow, there is a high likelihood of isolated, very heavy rainfall over Tripura. And in East India, there will be scattered heavy downpours with thunderstorms and lightning over the coastal regions of north Odisha today and the Gangetic West Bengal tomorrow.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bishan Singh Bedi, legendary spinner, dies at 77

Kriti Sanon reacts to sister Nupur Sanon's performance in Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao: 'Super confident debut'

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'desi hack' for fog delay in Ind vs NZ World Cup game has fans in splits: 'Floodlights ko...'

Meet one of richest Indians in healthcare sector, chairman of Rs 56,000 crore hospital chain, his net worth is...

NIC should release details of all MPs' login locations: Mahua Moitra

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE